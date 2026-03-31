Iowa High School Boys Basketball Coach Steps Down After Winning Title

For the second consecutive season, the reigning Class 4A Iowa high school boys basketball state champion will be replacing its head coach.

According to a report by Chad Harberts, Ryan Schultz has stepped down after 13 years leading Cedar Falls High School. The Tigers claimed their third 4A title just a few short weeks ago, besting Johnston in the finals.

BREAKING: Cedar Falls boys' basketball coach Ryan Schultz has resigned from the program. A Tigers' coach for 25 years, he was the head coach the past 13 seasons. He won state titles in 2018, 2019 and 2026. #iahsbkb pic.twitter.com/N3O8nUtQUD — Chad Harberts (@ChadHarberts) March 31, 2026

Schultz also led Cedar Falls to championships in 2018 and 2019. He spent the past 25 years overall within the program.

The news comes just hours after University of Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobsen announced he was leaving Cedar Falls for the same position at Utah State.

Ryan Schultz Has Been With Cedar Falls Basketball For 25 Years

On the official school webpage for Cedar Falls, Schultz is listed as the head boys basketball coach along with working at the Alternative High School Program in the Educational Support Center.

Back in 2013, Schultz was promoted from assistant with the Tigers to interim head coach for that season. He served under Tom Bardal for five seasons after being the head boys basketball sophomore coach at Cedar Falls prior to that.

Schultz is a 1994 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, playing basketball at Wartburg College after graduating.

Cedar Falls Will Be Replacing Four Senior Starters

The Tigers, who were the lone Iowa boys basketball team to finish the 2025-26 season unbeaten, are looking at a major rebuilding year coming up. They graduate Northern Iowa commit Will Gerdes, top uncommitted senior Jaydon Kimbrough and fellow senior starters Parker Berns and Leyton Wolf.

Carsen Gary started 22 games as a sophomore while junior Mason Woltz started five and played in 25. Chase Terwilliger, Lukas Haller, Jude Hazell and Lincoln Walsworth all saw key varsity minutes this past winter and are expected to return.

Last year, Valley’s BJ Windhorst stepped down after leading the Tigers to their third consecutive 4A championship.