Iowa High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Steps Down

An Iowa high school girls basketball head coach has announced he is stepping down.

Woodbine High School’s Ryan Coenen confirmed with KMA Sports that he has resigned after 15 seasons leading the Tigers.

Under Coenen, Woodbine went 9-13 this past season, including a 7-7 record in the Rolling Valley Conference standings.

Woodbine Head Girls Basketball Coach Stepping Down

From 2021-2025, the Tigers won at least 16 games in all four seasons, including a 23-3 record during the 2022-23 year and a 20-4 mark in the 2021-22 season.

“After (15) seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Woodbine, I have decided to resign from coaching girls basketball for the upcoming 2026-27 season,” Coenen said in a statement released. “This was not an easy decision. I have loved coaching basketball at Woodbine and helping young ladies grow and develop through our program.

“Lady Tiger Basketball has been a major part of my life and my family’s life, and I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have led the program.”

Earlier this year, the Woodbine boys basketball team lost head coach Kyle Bartels announced that he has resigned from leading the program. Under Bartels, the Tigers qualified for the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament .

Under Ryan Coenen, Woodbine Won 155 Games, Reached State Tournament For First Time In Nearly Five Decades

Coenen finished with 155 wins at Woodbine, including 10 consecutive years with at least 10 victories. The Tigers reached the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament during the 23-3 season in 2023, reaching the state field for the first time in the program’s 49-year history.

“I am stepping away because I believe it is in the best interest of my family and our school,” Coenen wrote. “This will allow me to spend more time with my family, focus more energy on continuing to build out track and field program into a consistent state contender with Coach Bartels, and assist Coach Crook in his championship football program.”

Tigers Set To Return Several Key Players Including Avery Coenen, Vanessa Blum, Others

Woodbine is set to return starters Avery Coenen, Vanessa Blum, Izabelle Seda, Keaton Owens and Paige Newton. Coenen started all 22 games this past season as a freshman while Blum started 20 and played in 21 as a ninth-grader.

Owens scored 188 points, which ranked second on the team, in 22 games with 10 starts, as Coenen scored 186 with 174 rebounds. Owens also had 169 rebounds, 28 blocks and 28 steals, Coenen added 74 steals and Blum led the Tigers with 79 steals, adding 126 points, 112 rebounds and 76 assists.

“I believe this is a healthy time for someone else to take over the girls basketball program,” he wrote. “There is proven upperclassmen leadership returning and a talented group of freshmen who have already gained quality varsity experience.

“We are handing off the baton, and I am excited to watch the program continue to grow as my three daughters continue to play Lady Tiger Basketball.”