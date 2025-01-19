High School

Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball teams from Class 4A to 1A

Trevin Jirak and West Des Moines Valley have been on a roll as of late.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 20:

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley (10-2)

Previous rank: 4

A big week for the Tigers resulted in wins over West Des Moines Dowling and Waukee Northwest.

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-2)

Previous rank: 3

Dubuque Wahlert stood no chance against the Cougars, who rolled for their fifth straight.

3. Linn-Mar (9-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Lions dealt Cedar Falls its first loss of the season, making it three straight victories.

4. Cedar Falls (11-1)

Previous rank: 1

While the unbeaten season came to an end vs. Linn-Mar, the Tigers bounced right back and took care of Ames two nights later.

5. Council Bluffs Lincoln (10-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Lincoln made it nine straight with a win over Sioux City East, following that up for a 10th straight by besting Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

6. Sioux City East (8-2)

Previous rank: 2

East was clipped by Council Bluffs Lincoln, rebounding with a 13-point win at Sioux City North.

7. Waukee (9-2)

Previous rank: 5

After beating Ankeny by 12, the Warriors survived against Southeast Polk, 59-51.

8. Ames (11-2)

Previous rank: 6

The Little Cyclones saw their nine-game win streak come to an end against Cedar Falls by a single point.

9. Waukee Northwest (10-3)

Previous rank: 7

After reeling off seven straight victories, the Wolves were stunned at Valley, 62-49.

10. Muscatine (9-1)

Previous rank: 10

Following a tough loss at Davenport North, the Muskies bounced back, toppling Davenport Assumption.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

Iowa Falls-Alden stood no chance against the Lions, who rolled, 84-47.

2. MOC-Floyd Valley (10-2)

Previous rank: 2

Five straight wins and nine consecutive vs. Iowa schools, including six in a row by double digits.

3. Ballard (10-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Bombers handled business, topping Winterset and Bondurant-Farrar.

4. Storm Lake (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

Led by Jaidyn Coon, the Tornadoes handled Spencer and OABCIG. 

5. Decorah (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Playing up a class, the Vikings suffered a tough five-point setback to Cedar Rapids Prairie.

6. Knoxville (10-0)

Previous rank: 7

Make it 10 in a row for the Panthers, as they are allowing under 40 points per game.

7. Nevada (12-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Cubs have not lost since a setback at Grand View Christian to begin the month, winning four in a row.

8. Dubuque Wahlert (8-3)

Previous rank: 6

Wahlert earned a nice win on the road at Iowa City High but had no answer for Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

9. ADM (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Tigers earned a convincing win over North Polk and should be favored heading into a Jan. 31 matchup at Ballard.

10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-4)

Previous rank: 10

While they couldn’t get past Linn-Mar, the Saints ended the week with a crushing win over Dubuque Hempstead.

Class 2A

1. Grand View Christian (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

Will anybody challenge the Thunder before state? We have yet to see that happen.

2. West Lyon (11-1)

Previous rank: 2

Six in a row including convincing wins over several opponents.

3. Grundy Center (12-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Spartans stayed perfect with a 57-52 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

4. Western Christian (11-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Wolfpack made it 10 in a row with a win over Unity Christian, adding to previous victories over Sioux City Bishop Heelan and MMCRU.

5. Carroll Kuemper (12-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Knights average over 82 points per game and have a big one set for this week with West Lyon.

6. Aplington Parkersburg (11-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Falcons have won four in a row since a loss to Grundy Center.

7. Hinton (11-2)

Previous rank: 4

A tough loss to Le Mars Gehlen was erased with a 13-point win over Hartley-HMS.

8. Unity Christian (9-3)

Previous rank: 5

It was a thriller vs. Western Christian, but Unity Christian fell, 73-72.

9. Ridge View (12-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Winning is winning, and the Raptors have not lost in 12 games this season.

10. North Fayette Valley (13-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Like Ridge View, the TigerHawks just keep piling up victories.

Class 1A

1. Madrid (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers pulled off another tight one, besting Des Moines Christian, 64-59.

2. Bellevue Marquette (13-0)

Previous rank: 2

They are nicknamed the Defenders, but Bellevue Marquette averages over 82 points per game.

3. North Linn (13-1)

Previous rank: 3

Since the loss to Dunkerton, the Lynx are rolling, picking up five in a row.

4. Northwood-Kensett (12-0)

Previous rank: 4

Not many tests stand in the way of an undefeated regular season for the Vikings.

5. ACGC (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Chargers picked up two close wins over Woodward-Granger and Earlham this past week.

6. Woodbine (11-0)

Previous rank: 7

Up next for Woodbine will be a challenge in Treynor at home.

7. Bedford (13-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Bulldogs won a high-scoring affair with Sidney, 83-72, after grinding out a 46-41 victory the night before.

8. Montezuma (12-1)

Previous rank: 9

Scoring has not been a problem for the Braves, who have surpassed 70 in six of the last seven.

9. St. Edmond (10-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

After two tough losses to 3A Clear Lake and Humboldt, the Gaels bounced back with four road wins last week.

10. Collins-Maxwell (12-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Spartans have won each of their last six by wide margins.

