Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 20:
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (10-2)
Previous rank: 4
A big week for the Tigers resulted in wins over West Des Moines Dowling and Waukee Northwest.
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-2)
Previous rank: 3
Dubuque Wahlert stood no chance against the Cougars, who rolled for their fifth straight.
3. Linn-Mar (9-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Lions dealt Cedar Falls its first loss of the season, making it three straight victories.
4. Cedar Falls (11-1)
Previous rank: 1
While the unbeaten season came to an end vs. Linn-Mar, the Tigers bounced right back and took care of Ames two nights later.
5. Council Bluffs Lincoln (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Lincoln made it nine straight with a win over Sioux City East, following that up for a 10th straight by besting Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
6. Sioux City East (8-2)
Previous rank: 2
East was clipped by Council Bluffs Lincoln, rebounding with a 13-point win at Sioux City North.
7. Waukee (9-2)
Previous rank: 5
After beating Ankeny by 12, the Warriors survived against Southeast Polk, 59-51.
8. Ames (11-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Little Cyclones saw their nine-game win streak come to an end against Cedar Falls by a single point.
9. Waukee Northwest (10-3)
Previous rank: 7
After reeling off seven straight victories, the Wolves were stunned at Valley, 62-49.
10. Muscatine (9-1)
Previous rank: 10
Following a tough loss at Davenport North, the Muskies bounced back, toppling Davenport Assumption.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Iowa Falls-Alden stood no chance against the Lions, who rolled, 84-47.
2. MOC-Floyd Valley (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
Five straight wins and nine consecutive vs. Iowa schools, including six in a row by double digits.
3. Ballard (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Bombers handled business, topping Winterset and Bondurant-Farrar.
4. Storm Lake (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
Led by Jaidyn Coon, the Tornadoes handled Spencer and OABCIG.
5. Decorah (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Playing up a class, the Vikings suffered a tough five-point setback to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
6. Knoxville (10-0)
Previous rank: 7
Make it 10 in a row for the Panthers, as they are allowing under 40 points per game.
7. Nevada (12-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Cubs have not lost since a setback at Grand View Christian to begin the month, winning four in a row.
8. Dubuque Wahlert (8-3)
Previous rank: 6
Wahlert earned a nice win on the road at Iowa City High but had no answer for Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
9. ADM (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers earned a convincing win over North Polk and should be favored heading into a Jan. 31 matchup at Ballard.
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-4)
Previous rank: 10
While they couldn’t get past Linn-Mar, the Saints ended the week with a crushing win over Dubuque Hempstead.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
Will anybody challenge the Thunder before state? We have yet to see that happen.
2. West Lyon (11-1)
Previous rank: 2
Six in a row including convincing wins over several opponents.
3. Grundy Center (12-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Spartans stayed perfect with a 57-52 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
4. Western Christian (11-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Wolfpack made it 10 in a row with a win over Unity Christian, adding to previous victories over Sioux City Bishop Heelan and MMCRU.
5. Carroll Kuemper (12-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights average over 82 points per game and have a big one set for this week with West Lyon.
6. Aplington Parkersburg (11-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Falcons have won four in a row since a loss to Grundy Center.
7. Hinton (11-2)
Previous rank: 4
A tough loss to Le Mars Gehlen was erased with a 13-point win over Hartley-HMS.
8. Unity Christian (9-3)
Previous rank: 5
It was a thriller vs. Western Christian, but Unity Christian fell, 73-72.
9. Ridge View (12-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Winning is winning, and the Raptors have not lost in 12 games this season.
10. North Fayette Valley (13-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Like Ridge View, the TigerHawks just keep piling up victories.
Class 1A
1. Madrid (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers pulled off another tight one, besting Des Moines Christian, 64-59.
2. Bellevue Marquette (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
They are nicknamed the Defenders, but Bellevue Marquette averages over 82 points per game.
3. North Linn (13-1)
Previous rank: 3
Since the loss to Dunkerton, the Lynx are rolling, picking up five in a row.
4. Northwood-Kensett (12-0)
Previous rank: 4
Not many tests stand in the way of an undefeated regular season for the Vikings.
5. ACGC (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Chargers picked up two close wins over Woodward-Granger and Earlham this past week.
6. Woodbine (11-0)
Previous rank: 7
Up next for Woodbine will be a challenge in Treynor at home.
7. Bedford (13-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs won a high-scoring affair with Sidney, 83-72, after grinding out a 46-41 victory the night before.
8. Montezuma (12-1)
Previous rank: 9
Scoring has not been a problem for the Braves, who have surpassed 70 in six of the last seven.
9. St. Edmond (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
After two tough losses to 3A Clear Lake and Humboldt, the Gaels bounced back with four road wins last week.
10. Collins-Maxwell (12-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Spartans have won each of their last six by wide margins.