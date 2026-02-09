High School

Latest Iowa Boys High School Basketball Rankings Released

St. Edmond returns to No. 1 in 1A following win over Clear Lake.

Gilbert forward Matt Zoz (55) looks for a shot around Ballard Jude Gibson (23) during the third quarter in the high school boys basketball on February. 3, 2025, at Gilbert High School GYM in Gilbert, Iowa.
There is a new (old) No. 1 in the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings this week, as St. Edmond has returned to the top in Class 1A.

The Gaels, who held the position for the first several weeks of the season, knocked off Clear Lake in a North Central Conference showdown last Friday night. The Lions remained seventh in 3A.

Ballard Also Back Atop Its Classification This Week

Cedar Falls (Class 4A) and Kuemper Catholic (2A) continue to hold the No. 1 positions in their respective classes, as Ballard returned to No. 1 in 3A, replacing Storm Lake who fell to third.

The Tigers are also the top-ranked team in the High School on SI Iowa high school boys basketball Top 25 state rankings.

Postseason Pairings Slated To Be Released Soon

The Iowa High School Athletic Association is set to release postseason pairings for 1A and 2A on Monday afternoon, with 3A and 4A receiving their assignments in the coming days.

The IHSAA official rankings are a key piece to the postseason release, as it will determine who is paired up with who and where games are played.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Falls
  2. Waukee
  3. Waukee Northwest
  4. Dowling Catholic
  5. Dubuque Senior
  6. Ames
  7. Ankeny
  8. Bettendorf
  9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  10. Des Moines Roosevelt

Class 3A

  1. Ballard
  2. ADM
  3. Storm Lake
  4. Pella
  5. Carroll
  6. Dubuque Wahlert
  7. Clear Lake
  8. Solon
  9. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  10. MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Unity Christian
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. Grundy Center
  5. Treynor
  6. Western Christian
  7. Aplington-Parkersburg
  8. Union Community
  9. Tri-Center
  10. Pella Christian

Class 1A

  1. St. Edmond
  2. MMCRU
  3. Burlington Notre Dame
  4. Bishop Garrigan
  5. Coon Rapids-Bayard
  6. Bellevue
  7. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  8. Lynnville-Sully
  9. Bellevue Marquette
  10. Madrid
