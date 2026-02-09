High School

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026

Cedar Falls maintains top overall spot in Iowa boys basketball.

Dana Becker

Ankeny's Rio Aguirre (35) takes a shot at the basket while guarded by Cedar Falls' Leyton Wolf (33) on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Ankeny High School.
Ankeny's Rio Aguirre (35) takes a shot at the basket while guarded by Cedar Falls' Leyton Wolf (33) on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Ankeny High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we inch closer and closer to the postseason, there was some movement in the latest Iowa high school boys basketball state power rankings.

That did not include the No. 1 position, as Cedar Falls remained undefeated with more wins ahead of a key matchup with Dubuque Senior.

Waukee climbed to the second position behind Cedar Falls after knocking off intra-city rival Waukee Northwest in an overtime classic.

Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:

1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 17-0)

Previous Rank: No. 1

Last Week: Seventeen up and 17 down by the Tigers, as a showdown with Dubuque Senior looms.

2. Waukee (4A, 15-2)

Previous Rank: No. 4

Last Week: The Warriors have won 11 in a row, including an overtime win over Waukee Northwest following by a victory vs. Ankeny Centennial.

3. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 14-3)

Previous Rank: No. 5

Last Week: The Roughriders are scoring over 70 points per game.

4. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 16-1)

Previous Rank: No. 6

Last Week: Nine straight for Council Bluffs Lincoln, who are unbeaten vs. Iowa schools.

5. Dubuque Senior (4A, 16-1)

Previous Rank: No. 7

Last Week: The Rams have not lost since an early January setback to Ames.

6. Dowling Catholic (4A, 15-2)

Previous Rank: No. 9

Last Week: A win over Ankeny kept the Maroons red-hot.

7. Waukee Northwest (4A, 14-3)

Previous Rank: No. 2

Last Week: The Wolves came up short vs. intra-city rival Waukee, splitting the season series.

8. Storm Lake (3A, 16-2)

Previous Rank: No. 3

Last Week: A long week started with a loss to Kuemper Catholic.

9. Ballard (3A, 16-1)

Previous Rank: No. 11

Last Week: The Bombers have bounced back with wins over Gilbert and Carroll since a loss to ADM.

10. Solon (3A, 17-1)

Previous Rank: No. 13

Last Week: The Spartans should be favored in their next several games.

11. Pella (3A, 16-3)

Previous Rank: No. 8

12. Unity Christian (2A, 18-2)

Previous Rank: No. 14

13. ADM (3A, 16-2)

Previous Rank: No. 16

14. Ames (4A, 17-2)

Previous Rank: No. 17

15. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 17-3)

Previous Rank: No. 18

16. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 19-1)

Previous Rank: No. 19

17. Grundy Center (2A, 17-0)

Previous Rank: No. 20

18. Iowa City Regina (2A, 16-1)

Previous Rank: No. 21

19. Western Christian (2A, 15-3)

Previous Rank: No. 22

20. MOC-Floyd Valley (3A, 15-4)

Previous Rank: No. 23

21. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 17-3)

Previous Rank: Unranked

22. Treynor (2A, 15-3)

Previous Rank: Unranked

23. Clear Lake (3A, 15-2)

Previous Rank: No. 10

24. Carroll (3A, 14-4)

Previous Rank: No. 15

25. St. Edmond (1A, 18-2)

Previous Rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 12 Tri-Center; No. 24 Bishop Garrigan; No. 25 Center Point-Urbana.

