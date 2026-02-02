Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
Everyone is still looking up at Cedar Falls as we head into the final few weeks of the Iowa high school boys basketball regular season.
The Tigers remain undefeated and the leader in the clubhouse of Class 4A while also sitting atop the state power rankings.
Following Cedar Falls is Waukee Northwest, Storm Lake, Waukee and Des Moines Roosevelt rounding out the Top 5.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 15-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The Tigers steamrolled over Cedar Rapids Prairie and Waterloo West.
2. Waukee Northwest (4A, 14-2)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The loss this past week came to out-of-state West Allis Central from Wisconsin.
3. Storm Lake (3A, 13-1)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: Averaging over 81 points per game, the Tornadoes are impossible to slow down.
4. Waukee (4A, 13-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: Nine straight for the Warriors heading into a rematch with Waukee Northwest.
5. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 12-3)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Roughriders should cruise into a February 17 showdown with Waukee Northwest.
6. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: Seven straight for Council Bluffs Lincoln, who are unbeaten vs. Iowa schools.
7. Dubuque Senior (4A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: The Rams have not lost since an early January setback to Ames.
8. Pella (3A, 15-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
Last Week: Rematch with Oskaloosa up next for the Dutch, who have won eight straight since an 81-79 loss.
9. Dowling Catholic (4A, 13-2)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: Waukee clipped them by four after winning three in a row.
10. Clear Lake (3A, 13-1)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: A loss to 4A Dallas Center-Grimes is the only blemish to date.
11. Ballard (3A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 5
12. Tri-Center (2A, 18-0)
Previous Rank: No. 14
13. Solon (3A, 15-1)
Previous Rank: No. 13
14. Unity Christian (2A, 16-2)
Previous Rank: No. 7
15. Carroll (3A, 12-3)
Previous Rank: No. 16
16. ADM (3A, 14-2)
Previous Rank: No. 17
17. Ames (4A, 14-2)
Previous Rank: No. 18
18. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 14-3)
Previous Rank: No. 19
19. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 16-1)
Previous Rank: No. 20
20. Grundy Center (2A, 15-0)
Previous Rank: No. 21
21. Iowa City Regina (2A, 15-1)
Previous Rank: No. 22
22. Western Christian (2A, 12-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
23. MOC-Floyd Valley (3A, 13-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
24. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 17-1)
Previous Rank: No. 25
25. Center Point-Urbana (3A, 13-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 15 Cedar Rapids Xavier; No. 23 Linn-Mar; No. 24 Urbandale.