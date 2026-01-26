Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
While the top of the rankings remained largely unchanged, the lower half saw several teams enter the Top 25.
Cedar Falls continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the state, as the Tigers are favorites to win Class 4A later this year. Right behind them is another contender in 4A in Waukee Northwest.
Moving into the rankings this week were Carroll, Grundy Center, Iowa City Regina, Linn-Mar, Urbandale and Bishop Garrigan.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 13-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: Playing one of the toughest schedule in Class 4A has not bothered the Tigers.
2. Waukee Northwest (4A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Wolves have piled up five straight since loss to Cedar Falls.
3. Storm Lake (3A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: Averaging over 81 points per game, the Tornadoes are tough to contain.
4. Clear Lake (3A, 9-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: The Lions continue to dominate the North Central Conference.
5. Ballard (3A, 13-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: Nobody has been within 30 of the Bombers besides Carroll in January.
6. Dowling Catholic (4A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: The Maroons rolled the defending 4A state champs by 33.
7. Unity Christian (2A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The high-flying Knights are scoring just under 73 points per game.
8. Waukee (4A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: Eight wins in a row for the Warriors with Dowling Catholic and Waukee Northwest on the horizon.
9. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 10-3)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: The Roughriders should be heavy favorites in next several games.
10. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: Five straight for Council Bluffs Lincoln overall and 12 in a row vs. in-state schools.
11. Dubuque Senior (4A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 12
12. Pella (3A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 14
13. Solon (3A, 14-0)
Previous Rank: No. 18
14. Tri-Center (2A, 15-0)
Previous Rank: No. 21
15. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 9-4)
Previous Rank: No. 22
16. Carroll (3A, 10-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
17. ADM (3A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 9
18. Ames (4A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 13
19. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 11-3)
Previous Rank: No. 15
20. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 23
21. Grundy Center (2A, 12-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
22. Iowa City Regina (2A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
23. Linn-Mar (4A, 9-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
24. Urbandale (4A, 7-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Droppedout: No. 16 Norwalk; No. 17 St. Edmond; No. 19 Keokuk; No. 20 Oskaloosa; No. 24 Treynor; No. 25 Bettendorf.