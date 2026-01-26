New No. 1 Named In Iowa Boys High School Basketball Rankings

The latest #iahsbkb rankings are LIVE, presented by Sukup Manufacturing Co.‼️



A new Class 1A team claims the top spot this week⤵️



4️⃣🅰️ Cedar Falls

3️⃣🅰️ Ballard

2️⃣🅰️ Unity Christian

1️⃣🅰️ Bishop Garrigan



🏀 https://t.co/u8NlvgXhXI pic.twitter.com/ktktT8BKXX