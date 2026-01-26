New No. 1 Named In Iowa Boys High School Basketball Rankings
There is a new No. 1 team in Class 1A of Iowa high school boys basketball, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association has released rankings for this week.
Bishop Garrigan, who claimed the eight-player state football championship this past fall, moved from fourth to first after knocking off previous-No. 1 St. Edmond last week at home. The Gaels fell three spots to fourth in the newest set of rankings.
All three other No. 1 teams remained the same, as Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Ballard (3A) and Unity Christian (2A) hold the top spots as we move closer and closer to the start of postseason action.
Cedar Falls is also the No. 1 ranked team in the High School on SI Top 25, which takes into consideration teams from all four classifications. The Tigers are unbeaten on the year.
These rankings will be key for determining seeds for the postseason tournaments, including the state tournament draw when it is decided.
Here are the latest Iowa high school boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings
Class 4A
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee
- Dubuque Senior
- Ames
- Urbandale
- Linn-Mar
- Bettendorf
- Council Bluffs Abrahama Lincoln
Class 3A
- Ballard
- Storm Lake
- Pella
- ADM
- Carroll
- Solon
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Clear Lake
- Center Point-Urbana
Class 2A
- Unity Christian
- Kuemper Catholic
- Iowa City Regina
- Tri-Center
- Grundy Center
- Western Christian
- Union Community
- Treynor
- Pella Christian
- Aplington-Parkersburg
Class 1A
- Bishop Garrigan
- MMCRU
- Burlington Notre Dame
- St. Edmond
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic
- Bellevue
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Lynnville-Sully
- Madrid