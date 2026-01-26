High School

New No. 1 Named In Iowa Boys High School Basketball Rankings

State’s official boys basketball rankings moves Bishop Garrigan to top spot in 1A.

Dana Becker

Waukee's guard Max Roach (3) goes for a layup around Linn-Mar's guard Mason Matson (11) during the second quarter in the 4A IHSAA boys state basketball quarter-final at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Waukee's guard Max Roach (3) goes for a layup around Linn-Mar's guard Mason Matson (11) during the second quarter in the 4A IHSAA boys state basketball quarter-final at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a new No. 1 team in Class 1A of Iowa high school boys basketball, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association has released rankings for this week.

Bishop Garrigan, who claimed the eight-player state football championship this past fall, moved from fourth to first after knocking off previous-No. 1 St. Edmond last week at home. The Gaels fell three spots to fourth in the newest set of rankings.

All three other No. 1 teams remained the same, as Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Ballard (3A) and Unity Christian (2A) hold the top spots as we move closer and closer to the start of postseason action.

Cedar Falls is also the No. 1 ranked team in the High School on SI Top 25, which takes into consideration teams from all four classifications. The Tigers are unbeaten on the year.

These rankings will be key for determining seeds for the postseason tournaments, including the state tournament draw when it is decided.

Here are the latest Iowa high school boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Falls
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Waukee
  5. Dubuque Senior
  6. Ames
  7. Urbandale
  8. Linn-Mar
  9. Bettendorf
  10. Council Bluffs Abrahama Lincoln

Class 3A

  1. Ballard
  2. Storm Lake
  3. Pella
  4. ADM
  5. Carroll
  6. Solon
  7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  9. Clear Lake
  10. Center Point-Urbana

Class 2A

  1. Unity Christian
  2. Kuemper Catholic
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. Tri-Center
  5. Grundy Center
  6. Western Christian
  7. Union Community
  8. Treynor
  9. Pella Christian
  10. Aplington-Parkersburg

Class 1A

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. MMCRU
  3. Burlington Notre Dame
  4. St. Edmond
  5. Coon Rapids-Bayard
  6. Bellevue Marquette Catholic
  7. Bellevue
  8. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  9. Lynnville-Sully
  10. Madrid

Published
