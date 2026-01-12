Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
In a few weeks, Cedar Falls and Waukee Northwest could be squaring off inside the Casey’s Center in Des Moines for the Class 4A state championship.
Fans were greeted to what that might look like in a special event in Cedar Rapids earlier this month, with the Tigers coming out on top over the Wolves, 74-69.
With the win, Cedar Falls moved ahead of Waukee Northwest for the top spot in the state power rankings, as the Wolves were bumped down to No. 2.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Cedar Falls (Class 4A, 9-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Tigers flexed their might in a win over Waukee Northwest, 74-69, in what could be a state finals preview.
2. Waukee Northwest (4A, 8-1)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: After a loss to Cedar Falls, the Wolves got back on track with a win over Ankeny ahead of another marquee matchup with Dowling Catholic.
3. Storm Lake (3A, 8-0)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: New year, same results for the Tornadoes, who blasted Newell-Fonda and Le Mars.
4. Dowling Catholic (4A, 10-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Wins over Cedar Rapids Xavier, Kuemper Catholic and Southeast Polk have the Maroons riding high into a contest with Waukee Northwest.
5. Clear Lake (3A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The Lions used a big finish to derail St. Edmond in a North Central Conference showdown.
6. Ballard (3A, 9-0)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: The Bombers have scored wins over Gilbert and Carroll to begin 2026.
7. Unity Christian (2A, 9-1)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: An out-of-state loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Knights.
8. Waukee (4A, 9-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
Last Week: The Warriors have not lost since a setback to Dowling Catholic, including a 77-75 thriller over a red-hot Urbandale and a win vs. Des Moines Roosevelt.
9. ADM (3A, 8-1)
Previous Rank: No. 13
Last Week: Three in a row for the Tigers, who have a meeting with Carroll on the horizon.
10. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 6-3)
Previous Rank: No. 15
11. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 7-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
12. Dubuque Senior (4A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: No. 5
13. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 7-2)
Previous Rank: No. 6
14. Ames (4A, 9-1)
Previous Rank: No. 7
15. Pella (3A, 8-2)
Previous Rank: No. 18
16. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 8-2)
Previous Rank: No. 19
17. Norwalk (4A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
18. St. Edmond (1A, 7-1)
Previous Rank: No. 9
19. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 10-0)
Previous Rank: No. 20
20. Solon (3A, 10-0)
Previous Rank: No. 22
21. Keokuk (3A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: No. 23
22. Urbandale (4A, 6-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
23. Oskaloosa (3A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
24. Tri-Center (2A, 8-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Knoxville (3A, 7-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 14 Boyden-Hull; No. 17 Indianola; No. 21 Woodbine; No. 24 Sioux City East; No. 25 Kuemper Catholic.