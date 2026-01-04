High School

Iowa High School Boys Basketball: Top Junior Players

Here are some of the top 11th-graders in Iowa high school boys basketball

Dana Becker

Roosevelt freshman Charlie King (11) scores two points as the Roosevelt Roughriders compete against the Hoover Huskies in high school boys basketball on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Hoover High School. / Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the season reaching the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school boys basketball players by grade.

These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 2, 2026.

Here are the top junior boys basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:

Josiah Harrington, North Scott

An Iowa State commit, Josiah Harrington is averaging 29.5 points per game with nearly 10 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Braedon Perez-Hietbrink, Sioux Center

Sitting at nearly 24 points a game, Braedon Perez-Hietbrink adds three rebounds, two assists and two steals for his team.

Jerimiah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty

An elite scorer, Jerimiah Washpun sits at just under 23 points per game right now with four rebounds, four assists and over a steal per game.

Quentin Dalton, Bedford

The Bedford baller leads the way with 23 points and five rebounds, adding three steals and two assists a night.

Trey Osterhaus, Carlisle

Watch for even more from Trey Osterhaus in the next few weeks, as he is sitting at 22 points with six rebounds and over two steals.

Bryer Putman, Wilton

A nightly double-double, Bryer Putman averages 22.2 points and 13 rebounds, adding three blocks, two steals and two assists.

T’Angello Bush, Des Moines North

The school has produced scorers in recent years, with T’Angello Bush the latest, as the junior averages just under 22 points a game with six rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine

The big man averages a double-double per game at 22 points and nearly 14 rebounds, chipping in four steals, four blocks and three assists.

Lincoln Norris, Knoxville

A shooter at heart, Lincoln Norris is carrying the load at 21.4 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville

An Iowa football commit, Braylon Bingham averages 21.3 points with 8.5 rebounds, three assists over a block and over a steal each game.

Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt

After a big sophomore season, Charlie King has continued his scoring ways, averaging 21 points with nearly nine rebounds and over two assists and two steals per game.

Landon Blum, Woodbine

Landon Blum, Iowa, boys basketball
Woodbine's Landon Blum during the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top football prospects in Iowa, Landon Blum also shines on the basketball court, posting 20 points with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme

In the fall, Brody Heifner was one of the top throwing quarterbacks in Iowa. He has found success this winter, averaging 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Trevon Keely, Paton-Churdan

Another do-it-all athlete, Trevon Keely averages a double-double at 18 points and 10 rebounds per game with four assists and 2.5 steals.

Reese Montgomery, Red Oak

Reese Montgomery nearly matches his rebounds per game - 14.9 - with his scoring per game - 16.3 - adding two assists, a steal and a block.

Drake Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar

Another nightly double-double, Drake Pfaltzgraff is averaging 15.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per contest.

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

