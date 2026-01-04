Iowa High School Boys Basketball: Top Junior Players
With the season reaching the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school boys basketball players by grade.
These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 2, 2026.
Here are the top junior boys basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:
Josiah Harrington, North Scott
An Iowa State commit, Josiah Harrington is averaging 29.5 points per game with nearly 10 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Braedon Perez-Hietbrink, Sioux Center
Sitting at nearly 24 points a game, Braedon Perez-Hietbrink adds three rebounds, two assists and two steals for his team.
Jerimiah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty
An elite scorer, Jerimiah Washpun sits at just under 23 points per game right now with four rebounds, four assists and over a steal per game.
Quentin Dalton, Bedford
The Bedford baller leads the way with 23 points and five rebounds, adding three steals and two assists a night.
Trey Osterhaus, Carlisle
Watch for even more from Trey Osterhaus in the next few weeks, as he is sitting at 22 points with six rebounds and over two steals.
Bryer Putman, Wilton
A nightly double-double, Bryer Putman averages 22.2 points and 13 rebounds, adding three blocks, two steals and two assists.
T’Angello Bush, Des Moines North
The school has produced scorers in recent years, with T’Angello Bush the latest, as the junior averages just under 22 points a game with six rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine
The big man averages a double-double per game at 22 points and nearly 14 rebounds, chipping in four steals, four blocks and three assists.
Lincoln Norris, Knoxville
A shooter at heart, Lincoln Norris is carrying the load at 21.4 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville
An Iowa football commit, Braylon Bingham averages 21.3 points with 8.5 rebounds, three assists over a block and over a steal each game.
Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt
After a big sophomore season, Charlie King has continued his scoring ways, averaging 21 points with nearly nine rebounds and over two assists and two steals per game.
Landon Blum, Woodbine
One of the top football prospects in Iowa, Landon Blum also shines on the basketball court, posting 20 points with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.
Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme
In the fall, Brody Heifner was one of the top throwing quarterbacks in Iowa. He has found success this winter, averaging 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Trevon Keely, Paton-Churdan
Another do-it-all athlete, Trevon Keely averages a double-double at 18 points and 10 rebounds per game with four assists and 2.5 steals.
Reese Montgomery, Red Oak
Reese Montgomery nearly matches his rebounds per game - 14.9 - with his scoring per game - 16.3 - adding two assists, a steal and a block.
Drake Pfaltzgraff, Bondurant-Farrar
Another nightly double-double, Drake Pfaltzgraff is averaging 15.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per contest.