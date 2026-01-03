Iowa High School Boys Basketball: Top Senior Players
With the season reaching the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school boys basketball players by grade.
These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 2, 2026.
Here are the top senior boys basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:
Malachi Rice, Centerville
The top scorer in the state, Malachi Rice is averaging 38.6 points per game with six rebounds and nearly five assists a night. He is also recording almost five steals a game.
Jaxon Clark, Keokuk
After briefly leaving the state to play in Florida, Jaxon Clark is back and Keokuk is happy for it. The big man is posting 35.6 points with an eye-popping 17 rebounds per game, adding three assists, two blocks and nearly two steals.
Eli Dee, Baxter
One of the top multi-sport athletes in Iowa, Dee is dropping 34 points per game with 11.6 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Cael LaFrentz, Decorah
The son of former Kansas star and NBA player Raef LaFrentz, Cael LaFrentz sits at 30 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and over three blocks.
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond
After leading the Gaels to the Class 1A state semifinals last year, Hunter Horn is back and dominating again. He is averaging 28 points with 9.4 rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal per game.
Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame
Shay Stephens continues scoring at will, averaging 27 points per game with nearly eight rebounds and over six assists. He is also recording three steals per game.
Mick Hoffman, Cascade
At nearly 27 points a night, Mick Hoffman is a walking bucket, as he adds nearly seven rebounds and two assists.
Brady Boulton, Montezuma
Brady Boulton has been a scoring threat since arriving in high school. This year, he is averaging 26 points with over five rebounds, five assists and four steals per game.
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Averaging a double-double per game, Cal Heydon is producing 25 points and 10 rebounds with over four assists and nearly three steals per game.
Cahne Weber, Don Bosco
Showing they are more than just a wrestling school in the winter, Cahne Weber averages 17 points with 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals per game for the Dons.
AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier
The James Madison commit is a nightly double-double, averaging 10 points with 13 rebounds to go along with six assists and two blocks per game.
Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest
Already committed to Illinois, Landon Davis is looking to add a state title to his resume. He is averaging 13 points and just under 10 rebounds per game with four assists and three blocks.
Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest
The second part of the dominating duo for the Wolves, Nebraska commit Colin Rice sits at 24 points with 10.6 rebounds, three steals, three assists and over two blocks a game.
Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls
Sticking close to home, Will Gerdes will play at Northern Iowa next year. For now, he leads the Tigers at 18 points and over seven rebounds with three blocks per game.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake
After getting the Tornadoes to state last year, future Creighton Bluejay Jaidyn Coon is rocking again, averaging 23 points, nearly eight rebounds, three assists and two steals a night.
Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior
At just over 22 points per game, Tevin Schultz and the Rams are looking to make a run in Class 4A.