Iowa High School Boys, Girls Basketball Stat Leaders
Top scorers, rebounders and more heading into February.
We have reached the month of February and that means the postseason in Iowa high school basketball is just around the corner.
Regional pairings for girls will be announced soon, and the boys are sure to follow.
As we wind down the regular season, here are stat leaders in several major categories. Numbers are taken from the Bound website and are official as of February 1, 2026.
These are with all four (boys) and five (girls) classifications combined into one.
Iowa High School Boys Basketball Stat Leaders
Points Per Game
- Malachi Rice, Centerville, 30.5
- Eli Dee, Baxter, 29.6
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 29.4
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 28.5
- Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, 27.3
Assists Per Game
- Drake Larson, Knoxville, 8.0
- Trey Bryte, ADM, 7.7
- Henry Adam, Pekin, 7.4
- Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy, 7.2
- Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, 7.2
Rebounds Per Game
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 16.9
- Graham Matlock, Rivermont Collegiate, 16.7
- Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine, 15.2
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 14.4
- Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, 14.1
Steals Per Game
- Holt Hinkel, Iowa City Regina, 6.0
- Peyton Scott, Lamoni, 5.9
- Benny Doe, Woodward Academy, 5.5
- Henry Adam, Pekin, 4.5
- Wyatt Alesch, MMCRU, 4.4
Blocks Per Game
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 4.9
- Luke Chrisman, Springville, 4.8
- Isaiah Sholes, Essex, 3.8
- Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, 3.6
- Gavin Halbach, Northwood-Kensett, 3.5
Iowa High School Girls Basketball Stat Leaders
Points Per Game
- Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, 32.4
- Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, 30.4
- Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 27.8
- Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, 26.3
- Rowan Jacobi, Springville, 26.1
Assists Per Game
- Aniya Hardee, Bedford, 7.1
- Hayden Kuhlmann, Spirit Lake, 6.8
- Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, 6.7
- Kinley Birt, Central DeWitt, 6.3
- Caydence Harmsen, Rock Valley, 6.2
Rebounds Per Game
- Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 14.5
- Corinne Anderson, Heartland Christian, 14.1
- Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 13.9
- Rowan Jacobi, Springville, 13.8
- Emma Boswell, Nodaway Valley, 13.1
Steals Per Game
- Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, 7.5
- Bryndall Paterson, MVAOCOU, 6.9
- Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 6.4
- Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, 6.4
- Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 6.4
Blocks Per Game
- Taylor Evans, Prince of Peace, 7.3
- Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 4.5
- Breegan Lindsey, Central Decatur, 4.4
- Emma Zabel, East Buchanan, 4.2
- Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr, 3.9
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published