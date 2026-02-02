High School

Iowa High School Boys, Girls Basketball Stat Leaders

Top scorers, rebounders and more heading into February.

Dana Becker

ADM-Adel senior Trey Bryte moves the ball up court against Carlisle during a high school basketball game on Jan. 13, 2026, at Adel-ADM High School in Adel. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
ADM-Adel senior Trey Bryte moves the ball up court against Carlisle during a high school basketball game on Jan. 13, 2026, at Adel-ADM High School in Adel. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register / Bryon Houlgrave/ For The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have reached the month of February and that means the postseason in Iowa high school basketball is just around the corner.

Regional pairings for girls will be announced soon, and the boys are sure to follow.

As we wind down the regular season, here are stat leaders in several major categories. Numbers are taken from the Bound website and are official as of February 1, 2026.

These are with all four (boys) and five (girls) classifications combined into one.

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Stat Leaders

Points Per Game

  1. Malachi Rice, Centerville, 30.5
  2. Eli Dee, Baxter, 29.6
  3. Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 29.4
  4. Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 28.5
  5. Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, 27.3

Assists Per Game

  1. Drake Larson, Knoxville, 8.0
  2. Trey Bryte, ADM, 7.7
  3. Henry Adam, Pekin, 7.4
  4. Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy, 7.2
  5. Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, 7.2

Rebounds Per Game

  1. Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 16.9
  2. Graham Matlock, Rivermont Collegiate, 16.7
  3. Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine, 15.2
  4. Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 14.4
  5. Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, 14.1

Steals Per Game

  1. Holt Hinkel, Iowa City Regina, 6.0
  2. Peyton Scott, Lamoni, 5.9
  3. Benny Doe, Woodward Academy, 5.5
  4. Henry Adam, Pekin, 4.5
  5. Wyatt Alesch, MMCRU, 4.4

Blocks Per Game

  1. Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 4.9
  2. Luke Chrisman, Springville, 4.8
  3. Isaiah Sholes, Essex, 3.8
  4. Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, 3.6
  5. Gavin Halbach, Northwood-Kensett, 3.5

Iowa High School Girls Basketball Stat Leaders

Points Per Game

  1. Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, 32.4
  2. Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, 30.4
  3. Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 27.8
  4. Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, 26.3
  5. Rowan Jacobi, Springville, 26.1

Assists Per Game

  1. Aniya Hardee, Bedford, 7.1
  2. Hayden Kuhlmann, Spirit Lake, 6.8
  3. Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, 6.7
  4. Kinley Birt, Central DeWitt, 6.3
  5. Caydence Harmsen, Rock Valley, 6.2

Rebounds Per Game

  1. Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 14.5
  2. Corinne Anderson, Heartland Christian, 14.1
  3. Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 13.9
  4. Rowan Jacobi, Springville, 13.8
  5. Emma Boswell, Nodaway Valley, 13.1

Steals Per Game

  1. Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, 7.5
  2. Bryndall Paterson, MVAOCOU, 6.9
  3. Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 6.4
  4. Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, 6.4
  5. Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, 6.4

Blocks Per Game

  1. Taylor Evans, Prince of Peace, 7.3
  2. Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 4.5
  3. Breegan Lindsey, Central Decatur, 4.4
  4. Emma Zabel, East Buchanan, 4.2
  5. Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr, 3.9

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa