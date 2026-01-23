High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2025

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 23

Tahoma Bears vs Auburn Trojans - Jan 6, 2026
Tahoma Bears vs Auburn Trojans - Jan 6, 2026 / Dee Torre

There are 133 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 23, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 4 Auburn takes on No. 10 Kentridge, No. 15 Lake Washington travels to Redmond, and the number 1 team in the state, Rainier Beach, battles Garfield.

Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 23

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.

WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 34 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 23, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 4 Auburn vs No. 10 Kentridge.

WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 31 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 23, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 1 Rainer Beach vs Garfield.

WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 27 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 23, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is No. 21 Selah vs Toppenish.

WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 20 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 23, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Royal vs Connell.

WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 26 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 23, 2026. The game of the night is Sunnyside Christian vs Liberty Christian.

WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 21 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 23, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Liberty Bell vs Okanogan.

