Iowa High School Boys State Swimming Qualifiers Set
The fields for the Iowa high school boys state swimming championships have been announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
District championships took place on Saturday around the state of Iowa, leading to the fields being set for individual and relay events. The state championships take place Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14 from the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City, Iowa on the campus of the University of Iowa.
A live free stream of the state swimming championships will be made available on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website while a television broadcast will be available for the coverage area of KCRG 9.2 through their website.
Dubuque Hempstead Won First-Ever Team Championship In 2025
Dubuque Hempstead was crowned team champions last year, ending the run of Des Moines-area schools who had won four in a row. Waukee finished first from 2021-2023 with West Des Moines Valley winning it in 2024.
Last year was the first team championship for Dubuque Hempstead and the second for a Dubuque school, as Dubuque Senior won it in 2009. Cedar Rapids Washington has the most team championships with 27, with the last coming in 2008.
This season, Dubuque Hempstead pushed several individuals and three relays through from districts. Several teams will be hot on the heels including Ames, Ankeny, Cedar Falls, Dowling Catholic, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee and Waukee Northwest.
Parker Macho, Finn Martin Back After Winning Two Titles Each
Returning individual state champions include Parker Macho of Linn-Mar and Finn Martin from Newton. Macho won both the 200 individual medley and 100 fly last year while Martin was crowned champion of the 50 free and 100 free.
Prelims will take place on Friday, February 13 with finals set for Saturday, February 14.