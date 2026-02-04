Iowa High School Wrestling State Duals Fields Are Set
Southeast Polk dominated in a Class 3A regional, downing Boone in the finals, 61-14. The Rams claimed the state duals title last year on their way to another traditional state championship as well.
The 3A field in Coralville, Iowa from the Xtream Arena on Saturday will also include Indianola, Dowling Catholic, Dallas Center-Grimes, Waukee Northwest, Linn-Mar, Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley.
Linn-Mar, ranked 10th, upset No. 6 Dubuque Hempstead for the lone lower seed victory in the class.
Algona Back In 2A To Defend Crown
Algona punched a ticket back to defend its 2A title with a 39-24 victory over Osage. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs won their first state duals crown last year.
Joining Algona in 2A will be No. 1 Decorah, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, West Delaware, Independence, Alburnett and Glenwood. All the higher seeds advanced outside of No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as they were knocked off by 13th-ranked Glenwood..
Don Bosco Going For Seventh Straight State Duals Title
In 1A, Don Bosco is back for another run at a seventh consecutive title in this tournament after rolling in the regional final. Joining the Dons will be Jesup, Lake Mills, Hinton, Riverside Oakland, Logan-Magnolia and Nashua-Plainfield.
The Top 7 ranked teams in 1A all advanced, as No. 9 Nashua-Plainfield knocked off eighth-ranked Lisbon, 40-37.
Complete results from the regional duals can be found on the Iowa High School Athletic Association home page.
District wrestling tournaments to determine qualifiers for the individual Iowa high school state championships will take place on Saturday, February 14.
Iowa High School Wrestling Regional Dual Finals Results
Class 3A
- Southeast Polk 61, Boone 14
- Indianola 66, Johnston 9
- Dowling Catholic 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 19
- Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Ankeny 21
- Waukee Northwest 54, West Des Moines Valley 23
- Linn-Mar 46, Dubuque Hempstead 22
- Iowa City West 50, North Scott 22
- Pleasant Valley 34, Bettendorf 32
Class 2A
- Decorah 60, Anamosa 7
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows 70, Humboldt 9
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48, Woodward-Granger 32
- West Delaware 51, Williamsburg 16
- Independence 35, Wilton 33
- Alburnett 52, Solon 12
- Glenwood 40, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29
- Algona 39, Osage 24
Class 1A
- Don Bosco 61, South Central Calhoun 18
- Jesup 56, South Winneshiek 23
- Lake Mills 45, GTRA 24
- Hinton 42, Westwood Sloan 29
- Woodbury Central 53, Lawton-Bronson 27
- Riverside Oakland 45, Earlham 31
- Logan-Magnolia 56, West Sioux 14
- Nashua-Plainfield 40, Lisbon 37