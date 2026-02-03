High School

Two New No. 1s Emerge In Official Iowa Boys High School Basketball Rankings

Storm Lake, Kuemper Catholic move to the top of their respective classes.

Dana Becker

Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon dunks the basketball against ADM during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
The latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys high school basketball rankings feature two new No. 1 teams.

Storm Lake, led by Creighton University commit Jaidyn Coon, moved to the top in Class 3A while Kuemper Catholic took over the No. 1 position in 2A.

Cedar Falls (4A) and Bishop Garrigan (1A) remained in the top positions in the other two classes.

The official rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association will be important in a couple of weeks when the postseason brackets are released for all four classes. The rankings will help separate the top teams from one another while also deciding where games are played in districts and substate matchups.

Here are the sixth Iowa High School Athletic Association boys high school basketball rankings.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Falls
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Waukee
  4. Dowling Catholic
  5. Dubuque Senior
  6. Ames
  7. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
  8. Des Moines Roosevelt
  9. Muscatine
  10. Ankeny

Class 3A

  1. Storm Lake
  2. Ballard
  3. ADM
  4. Pella
  5. Carroll
  6. Dubuque Wahlert
  7. Clear Lake
  8. Solon
  9. Center Point-Urbana
  10. MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Unity Christian
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. Tri-Center
  5. Western Christian
  6. Grundy Center
  7. Union Community
  8. Treynor
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Pella Christian

Class 1A

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. MMCRU
  3. Burlington Notre Dame
  4. St. Edmond
  5. Bellevue
  6. Coon Rapids-Bayard
  7. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  8. Lynnville-Sully
  9. Bellevue Marquette
  10. Madrid

