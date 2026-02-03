Two New No. 1s Emerge In Official Iowa Boys High School Basketball Rankings
The latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys high school basketball rankings feature two new No. 1 teams.
Storm Lake, led by Creighton University commit Jaidyn Coon, moved to the top in Class 3A while Kuemper Catholic took over the No. 1 position in 2A.
Cedar Falls (4A) and Bishop Garrigan (1A) remained in the top positions in the other two classes.
The official rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association will be important in a couple of weeks when the postseason brackets are released for all four classes. The rankings will help separate the top teams from one another while also deciding where games are played in districts and substate matchups.
Here are the sixth Iowa High School Athletic Association boys high school basketball rankings.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings
Class 4A
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee Northwest
- Waukee
- Dowling Catholic
- Dubuque Senior
- Ames
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Muscatine
- Ankeny
Class 3A
- Storm Lake
- Ballard
- ADM
- Pella
- Carroll
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Center Point-Urbana
- MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Unity Christian
- Iowa City Regina
- Tri-Center
- Western Christian
- Grundy Center
- Union Community
- Treynor
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Pella Christian
Class 1A
- Bishop Garrigan
- MMCRU
- Burlington Notre Dame
- St. Edmond
- Bellevue
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Lynnville-Sully
- Bellevue Marquette
- Madrid