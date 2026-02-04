Waukee Gets Revenge, Tops Waukee Northwest In Overtime
Two of the top Iowa high school boys basketball teams in the state went wire-to-wire Tuesday night against one another.
In the end, Max Roach and Waukee prevailed over intra-city rival Waukee Northwest in overtime, 64-60. Both are currently ranked in the High School on SI state power rankings.
Roach scored a team-high 18 points, going 8 of 14 from the field. Pete Craig added 13 points and Jai White had 11. Evan Jacobson, who plans to play both college football and basketball at Texas A&M, hit a big 3-pointer late in regulation and had six rebounds.
Jacobson finished with 11 points, as Kayne Vandis added nine points, four rebounds nad two assists off the bench.
For the Wolves, Colin Rice and Landon Davis both had double-doubles, as each scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Rice, who has signed with Nebraska, also had three assists, three blocks and two steals while Davis, who is headed to Illinois, added four blocked shots.
Nash Kooken had seven points, six assists and four rebounds for the Wolves while Isaiah Oliver added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Waukee Northwest led early until Waukee got going in the third, erasing a four-point deficit by outscoring the Wolves, 15-9.
Earlier this year, Waukee Northwest picked up an 80-58 victory over the Warriors, who have won four of the last six overall.
Record-Setting Night For Baxter’s Eli Dee
Eli Dee put on an offensive showcase against rival Collins-Maxwell, setting a Baxter single-game scoring record with 56 points. Dee also had 10 rebounds and six steals, making 22 field goals.
In the process, Dee became the program’s career scoring leader with 1,441 points.
Baxter scored the win, 87-51, improving to 15-4 on the year.