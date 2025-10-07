Iowa High School, Community Mourns Loss of Senior Cheerleader
An Iowa high school and community is mourning after the loss of a senior member of the cheerleading team.
Carlisle High School senior Lucy Sytsma died Monday evening, according to a report by KCCI. Her passing was confirmed by school superintendent Erik Anderson in a letter sent to families.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Lucy’s family and friends,” the letter states.
Carlisle Providing Help for Students After Tragedy
The Carlisle Community School District has made counselors available at the high school and postponed planned volleyball games and a concert.
“We are looking for alternative dates to reschedule our home events and will update once they have been determined,” The Carlisle Facebook page posted. “Please continue to support our students over the days and weeks.”
Sytsma is listed as a cheerleader on the roster for the Wildcats squad. She is one of eight senior members of the team.