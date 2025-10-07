High School

Iowa High School, Community Mourns Loss of Senior Cheerleader

Lucy Sytsma, a senior at Carlisle High School, passed away Monday

An Iowa high school and community is mourning after the loss of a senior member of the cheerleading team.

Carlisle High School senior Lucy Sytsma died Monday evening, according to a report by KCCI. Her passing was confirmed by school superintendent Erik Anderson in a letter sent to families.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Lucy’s family and friends,” the letter states.

Carlisle Providing Help for Students After Tragedy

The Carlisle Community School District has made counselors available at the high school and postponed planned volleyball games and a concert. 

“We are looking for alternative dates to reschedule our home events and will update once they have been determined,” The Carlisle Facebook page posted. “Please continue to support our students over the days and weeks.”

Sytsma is listed as a cheerleader on the roster for the Wildcats squad. She is one of eight senior members of the team.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

