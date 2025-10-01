Iowa High School Football AP Rankings Released

High School

New AP rankings for Iowa high school football have been put out

Waukee Northwest's Ben Gallagher runs an interception he caught for a touchdown during a football game at Waukee Northwest High School on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Waukee.
The latest Iowa high school football Associated Press rankings have been released, as Waukee Northwest remains No. 1 in Class 5A.

Several other changes have occurred, though, including Cedar Rapids Xavier climbing to the top spot in 4A, along with Clear Lake doing the same in 3A. Kuemper Catholic remained No. 1 in 2A, Grundy Center held the top spot in 1A, Saint Ansgar jumped from three to No. 1 in A and Bishop Garrigan held firm in eight-player.

Here are the latest Iowa high school football rankings from the Associated Press:

Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Ankeny
  5. Iowa City Liberty
  6. Johnston
  7. Sioux City East
  8. Cedar Falls
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Pella
  3. Gilbert
  4. North Polk
  5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  6. ADM
  7. Newton
  8. Decorah
  9. Glenwood
  10. Western Dubuque

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. West Delaware
  4. Bishop Heelan
  5. Nevada
  6. Mount Vernon
  7. Sioux Center
  8. MOC-Floyd Valley
  9. Des Moines Christian
  10. Central DeWitt

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Okoboji
  3. Bellevue
  4. Osage
  5. PCM
  6. Centerville
  7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
  8. Alburnett
  9. Clarinda
  10. Woodward-Granger

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. South Hardin
  5. Union
  6. Treynor
  7. Emmetsburg
  8. Pleasantville
  9. Cascade
  10. Dyersville Beckman

Class A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. West Hancock
  3. ACGC
  4. MMCRU
  5. North Linn
  6. Wapsie Valley
  7. West Sioux
  8. Woodbury Central
  9. Pekin
  10. Riverside

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Iowa Valley
  3. Woodbine
  4. Audubon
  5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. GTRA
  8. (tie) Easton Valley
  9. Southeast Warren
  10. Kingsley-Pierson

