Iowa High School Football Associated Press Polls
The final Associated Press Iowa high school football polls for four classifications were released on Tuesday.
Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will all begin playoff football this coming Friday night around the state. The remaining three classes - 5A, 4A and 3A - will have one more week of regular season action before entering the postseason next week.
There was no change atop the polls for any of the classes except 5A, as previous No. 1 Waukee Northwest suffered its first loss of the season to cross-town rival Waukee. The Wolves dropped to second, as Dowling Catholic replaced them.
Remaining Classes With Same No. 1 Teams This Week
Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), Saint Ansgar (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) held serve as No. 1s.
Newcomers to the rankings this week include Dallas Center-Grimes (5A), Atlantic (3A), Cherokee (2A), Emmetsburg (1A), Manson Northwest Webster (1A), Lynnville-Sully (A) and Don Bosco (eight-player).
Here are the latest Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings:
Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings
Class 5A
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- Sioux City East
- (tie) West Des Moines Valley
- Ankeny
- Johnston
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City West
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Gilbert
- (tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Polk
- Newton
- ADM
- Pella
- Western Dubuque
- Fort Dodge
- Decorah
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- West Delaware
- Bishop Heelan
- Wahlert Catholic
- Sioux Center
- Nevada
- Central DeWitt
- Des Moines Christian
- Atlantic
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Osage
- (tie) PCM
- Mid-Prairie
- Van Meter
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- Cherokee
- Alburnett
- Bellevue
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina
- Treynor
- (tie) South Hardin
- Pleasantville
- Beckman Catholic
- Underwood
- West Marshall
- Cascade
- (tie) Emmetsburg
- (tie) Manson Northwest Webster
Class A
- Saint Ansgar
- ACGC
- MMCRU
- West Hancock
- Wapsie Valley
- Woodbury Central
- West Sioux
- North Linn
- Pekin
- Lynnville-Sully
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- (tie) Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- GTRA
- (tie) Edgewood-Colesburg
- Bedford
- Don Bosco
- Easton Valley