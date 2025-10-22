High School

Iowa High School Football Associated Press Polls

Final AP polls for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player in Iowa

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic’s Ian Middleton (5) reaches across the goal line for a touchdown on Oct. 10, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.
Dowling Catholic's Ian Middleton (5) reaches across the goal line for a touchdown on Oct. 10, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.

The final Associated Press Iowa high school football polls for four classifications were released on Tuesday.

Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will all begin playoff football this coming Friday night around the state. The remaining three classes - 5A, 4A and 3A - will have one more week of regular season action before entering the postseason next week.

There was no change atop the polls for any of the classes except 5A, as previous No. 1 Waukee Northwest suffered its first loss of the season to cross-town rival Waukee. The Wolves dropped to second, as Dowling Catholic replaced them.

Remaining Classes With Same No. 1 Teams This Week

Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A),  Grundy Center (1A), Saint Ansgar (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) held serve as No. 1s.

Newcomers to the rankings this week include Dallas Center-Grimes (5A), Atlantic (3A), Cherokee (2A), Emmetsburg (1A), Manson Northwest Webster (1A), Lynnville-Sully (A) and Don Bosco (eight-player).

Here are the latest Associated Press Iowa high school football rankings:

Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Dowling Catholic
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Iowa City Liberty
  4. Sioux City East
  5. (tie) West Des Moines Valley
  6. Ankeny
  7. Johnston
  8. Dallas Center-Grimes
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. Iowa City West

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Gilbert
  3. (tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  4. North Polk
  5. Newton
  6. ADM
  7. Pella
  8. Western Dubuque
  9. Fort Dodge
  10. Decorah

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. West Delaware
  4. Bishop Heelan
  5. Wahlert Catholic
  6. Sioux Center
  7. Nevada
  8. Central DeWitt
  9. Des Moines Christian
  10. Atlantic

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Osage
  3. (tie) PCM
  4. Mid-Prairie
  5. Van Meter
  6. Okoboji
  7. Centerville
  8. Cherokee
  9. Alburnett
  10. Bellevue

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. Treynor
  5. (tie) South Hardin
  6. Pleasantville
  7. Beckman Catholic
  8. Underwood
  9. West Marshall
  10. Cascade
  11. (tie) Emmetsburg
  12. (tie) Manson Northwest Webster

Class A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. ACGC
  3. MMCRU
  4. West Hancock
  5. Wapsie Valley
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. West Sioux
  8. North Linn
  9. Pekin
  10. Lynnville-Sully

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Woodbine
  3. Audubon
  4. Iowa Valley
  5. (tie) Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  6. GTRA
  7. (tie) Edgewood-Colesburg
  8. Bedford
  9. Don Bosco
  10. Easton Valley

Published
