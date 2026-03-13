The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament continues on Friday with the Class 1A and 2A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

This page will be updated with final scores and recaps of the game throughout the day.

Minnesota High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Day 3 Scores, Recaps — March 13

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 4 Hillcrest Academy — 12 p.m.

No. 2 Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's vs. No. 7 Mayer Lutheran — 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 5 Perham — 6 p.m.

No. 2 Duluth Marshall vs. No. 3 New London-Spicer — 8 p.m.

