Iowa High School Football: Class 2A 2025 District Predictions
As we move closer and closer to the official start of the 2025 Iowa high school football season, our attention turns to the district races.
For all classifications other than Class 5A, these will be key in determining who advances to the postseason and has a shot at playing inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The 5A qualifiers will use an RPI to determine those who advance.
The 4A and 3A state fields consist of each district champion and district runner-up along with four at-large qualifiers from the RPI.
In 2A, 1A and A, each district champion, district runner-up, district third-place and district fourth-place teams will qualify for the playoffs. In eight-player, each district champion, district runner-up and district third-place team qualify along with two at-large selections from all 10 districts.
Here are district-by-district predictions for Class 2A in Iowa high school football in 2025:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CLASS 2A DISTRICT PREDICTIONS
District 1
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Hull Western Christian
- Cherokee
- Unity Christian
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Sheldon
District 2
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Carroll Kuemper
- OABCIG
- Spirit Lake
- Okoboji
- Southeast Valley
- Estherville-Lincoln Central
District 3
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Osage
- North Fayette Valley
- Waukon
- New Hampton
- Forest City
- Crestwood
District 4
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Dike-New Hartford
- Roland-Story
- Hampton-Dumont/CAL
- Denver
- Oelwein
- Vinton-Shellsburg
District 5
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Anamosa
- West Branch
- Bellevue
- Alburnett
- Monticello
- Tipton
District 6
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Mid-Prairie
- West Burlington/Notre Dame
- Mediapolis
- Central Lee
- Wilton
- West Liberty
District 7
Predicted Order of Finish:
- PCM
- Pella Christian
- Centerville
- Albia
- Davis County
- South Tama County
District 8
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Van Meter
- Grand View Christian
- Woodward-Granger
- Chaiton
- Clarinda
- Clarke