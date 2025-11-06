Iowa High School Football: Class 4A Quarterfinal Predictions
Both the Class 4A Iowa high school football defending state champion and runner-up remain alive and kicking as we have reached the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
North Polk, who won its first-ever state football title last fall, has reloaded, going 8-2. The Comets head to Sergeant Bluff-Luton looking for a return to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa with a win.
Meanwhile, Pella, the runner-up a year ago, welcomes in Decorah for a battle.
The other two quarterfinal matchups feature unbeaten and 10-0 teams, as Cedar Rapids Xavier hosts ADM and Gilbert welcomes in Newton. Those two are no slouches, as they have both gone 9-1 this year.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for the Class 4A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of November 4, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Playoffs
Pod A
ADM (9-1) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)
- Winner: ADM
- ADM Key Player: Replacing a legend is never easy, but Hudson Shull has performed like the star he is. The senior has 1,473 yards passing and 1,092 yards rushing, throwing 14 touchdowns and running in 16 more.
- Cedar Rapids Xavier Key Player: What Cash Parks continues to do at a high-level is extremely impressive. The junior gunslinger has completed 91 of 118 for 1,686 yards and 22 touchdowns, rushing for another 337 and eight more scores.
Pod B
Newton (9-1) at Gilbert (10-0)
- Winner: Newton
- Newton Key Player: The Cardinals could not be stopped last week, and Caden Klein was a big reason for that. The senior has now thrown for 1,522, ran for 649, tossed 17 touchdowns and ran in another 18.
- Gilbert Key Player: Cameron Cantonwine has rushed for over 1,000 yards after transitioning from quarterback to running back and Ames to Gilbert. He has scored 13 touchdowns on the ground.
Pod C
North Polk (8-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
- Winner: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Key Player: Beckett Verros was given the keys to the run-first attack and the junior has thrived, rushing 110 times for 1,134 yards with 13 touchdowns.
- North Polk Key Player: Junior Carson Reinhart has stepped right in as the featured back for the Comets, rushing 191 times for 1,059 yards and 14 scores.
Pod D
Decorah (8-2) at Pella (9-1)
- Winner: Pella
- Pella Key Player: In a day and age where everyone wants to put up big numbers, the Dutch are getting it done on defense. Kyler VanMaanen is a big reason why, as the junior has registered 69.5 tackles with 20 for loss and two sacks.
- Decorah Key Player: Trevor Kuennen is Mr. Versatile, rushing for 838 yards and five touchdowns, catching a TD pass, recording 54.5 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and picking off two passes.