Iowa High School Football: Class 5A 2025 District Predictions
As we move closer and closer to the official start of the 2025 Iowa high school football season, our attention turns to the district races.
For all classifications other than Class 5A, these will be key in determining who advances to the postseason and has a shot at playing inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The 5A qualifiers will use an RPI to determine those who advance.
The 4A and 3A state fields consist of each district champion and district runner-up along with four at-large qualifiers from the RPI.
In 2A, 1A and A, each district champion, district runner-up, district third-place and district fourth-place teams will qualify for the playoffs. In eight-player, each district champion, district runner-up and district third-place team qualify along with two at-large selections from all 10 districts.
Here are district-by-district predictions for Class 5A in Iowa high school football in 2025:
District 1
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Waukee Northwest
- Southeast Polk
- Norwalk
- Iowa City High
- Des Moines East
- Ottumwa
District 2
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Waterloo West
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Marshalltown
District 3
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny
- Johnston
- Ames
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
District 4
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Valley
- Ankeny Centennial
- Urbandale
- Indianola
- Des Moines Lincoln
- Sioux City North
District 5
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Jefferson
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Dubuque Senior
- Dubuque Hempstead
District 6
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Iowa City Liberty
- Pleasant Valley
- Linn-Mar
- Iowa City West
- Muscatine
- Davenport Central