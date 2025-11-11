Iowa High School Football: Class 5A Semifinals Preview
Long-time rivals West Des Moines Valley and Dowling Catholic meet for a second time this season, with a spot in the Class 5A championship game on the line this time.
The Tigers and Maroons are no strangers to the UNI-Dome and marquee matchups over the years, whether it be 4A or 5A, but the other semifinal will see two relative newcomers to the class squaring off in Iowa City Liberty and Waukee Northwest.
Iowa City Liberty reached this round last year after bumping up from 4A to 5A while the Wolves are making their first appearance. Iowa City Liberty opened for business in 2017 while Waukee Northwest opened its doors in 2021.
Here is a breakdown of the semifinal games in Class 5A in Iowa high school football:
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Semifinals
West Des Moines Valley vs. Dowling Catholic
When the Tigers have the ball: As a junior, Drake DeGroote led West Des Moines Valley to within a couple of plays of winning the state championship. Now, he is back, looking to complete the mission. DeGroote has completed 138 of 211 for 1,861 yards with 22 touchdowns, adding another 466 yards and seven scores with his legs.
Blake Dorenkamp has filled the lead role at running back, rushing 174 times for 893 yards with 11 scores. Louisville commit Jayden McGregory is a threat at all times to take it the distance, catching 50 passes for 705 yards and 13 touchdowns.
When the Maroons have the ball: Joey Nahas has two of the very best wide receivers in the state at his disposal, and he has taken full advantage. The senior has 2,014 yards passing with 22 touchdowns, completing 127 of 205 passes on the year.
Those two receivers are Jeffrey Roberts and Sam Drexler. Roberts, an Iowa State commit, has caught 43 passes for 891 yards with 11 touchdowns while Drexler, headed to Northern Iowa, has 725 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 receptions. And you cannot forget about Ian Middleton, the senior with 1,436 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.
Iowa City Liberty vs. Waukee Northwest
When the Lightning have the ball: Reece Rettig has excelled in the role of a dual-threat quarterback, as the senior has completed 195 of 279 passes for 2,166 yards with 19 touchdowns. On the ground, he has another 869 yards with 13 touchdowns. Rettig has completed 70 percent and is averaging six yards per carry.
The top target for Rettig is junior Pryor Reiners, who caught the game-winner to end a four-year run atop 5A by Southeast Polk in the quarterfinals. Jordan Schroeder has 405 yards receiving and seven others have at least 100 yards.
When the Wolves have the ball: Mack Heitland hopes to cap what has been a brilliant junior season with a state title, as he has completed an mind-boggling 80 percent of his throws for 2,812 yards with 27 touchdowns and zero interceptions on 229 attempts. Heitland also has 132 yards rushing and four more scores.
Jordon Green, a junior classmate, leads with 62 receptions for 1,140 yards and 13 touchdowns while Isaiah Oliver - an Iowa commit and the son of former Hawkeye basketball player Dean Oliver - adds 57 receptions for 947 yards and nine scores. And you cannot forget about Ryan Woodruff, who has 901 yards and 15 TDs on the ground, or backfield teammate Paulo Tobongye, who has 543 and eight.