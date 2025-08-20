Iowa High School Football: Class 8-Player 2025 District Predictions
As we move closer and closer to the official start of the 2025 Iowa high school football season, our attention turns to the district races.
For all classifications other than Class 5A, these will be key in determining who advances to the postseason and has a shot at playing inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The 5A qualifiers will use an RPI to determine those who advance.
The 4A and 3A state fields consist of each district champion and district runner-up along with four at-large qualifiers from the RPI.
In 2A, 1A and A, each district champion, district runner-up, district third-place and district fourth-place teams will qualify for the playoffs. In eight-player, each district champion, district runner-up and district third-place team qualify along with two at-large selections from all 10 districts.
Here are district-by-district predictions for Class 8-Player in Iowa high school football in 2025:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CLASS 8-Player DISTRICT PREDICTIONS
District 1
Predicted Order of Finish:
- St. Edmond
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- GTRA
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Newell-Fonda
- Harris-Lake Park
- Siouxland Christian
District 2
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Bishop Garrigan
- Riceville
- North Union
- Northwood-Kensett
- North Iowa
- Rockford
- West Bend-Mallard
District 3
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Don Bosco
- Dunkerson
- Janesville
- Tripoli
- Turkey Valley
- West Central
- Waterloo Christian
District 4
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Lansing Kee
- Easton Valley
- Central Elkader
- Springville
- Calamus-Wheatland
- Central City
- Edgewood-Colesburg
District 5
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Belle Plaine
- Iowa Valley
- Winfield-Mt. Union
- WACO
- Lone Tree
- HLV
- English Valleys
District 6
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Clarksville
- Colo-Nesco
- North Tama
- Collins-Maxwell
- GMG
- Meskwaki Settlement School
District 7
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Montezuma
- Southeast Warren
- Baxter
- Moravia
- Wayne
- Melcher-Dallas
- Twin Cedars
District 8
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Lenox
- Bedford
- Murray
- Lamoni
- East Union
- Seymour
- Mormon Trail
District 9
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Audubon
- CAM
- Ar-We-Va
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton
- Glidden-Ralston
- Griswold
District 10
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Woodbine
- Boyer Valley
- Fremont Mills
- East Mills
- Sidney
- Stanton/Essex