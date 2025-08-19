Iowa High School Football: Class A 2025 District Predictions
As we move closer and closer to the official start of the 2025 Iowa high school football season, our attention turns to the district races.
For all classifications other than Class 5A, these will be key in determining who advances to the postseason and has a shot at playing inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The 5A qualifiers will use an RPI to determine those who advance.
The 4A and 3A state fields consist of each district champion and district runner-up along with four at-large qualifiers from the RPI.
In 2A, 1A and A, each district champion, district runner-up, district third-place and district fourth-place teams will qualify for the playoffs. In eight-player, each district champion, district runner-up and district third-place team qualify along with two at-large selections from all 10 districts.
Here are district-by-district predictions for Class A in Iowa high school football in 2025:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CLASS A DISTRICT PREDICTIONS
District 1
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Le Mars Gehlen
- MMCRU
- West Sioux
- Sioux Central
- South O’Brien
- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
- Sibley-Ocheyedan
District 2
Predicted Order of Finish:
- West Hancock
- Mason City Newman
- Lake Mills
- West Fork
- Belmond-Klemme
- AGWSR
- BCLUW
District 3
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Saint Ansgar
- Starmont
- South Winneshiek
- Nashua-Plainfield
- North Butler
- Postville
- Clayton Ridge
District 4
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Maquoketa Valley
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- East Buchanan
- East Marshall
- Midland
- North Cedar
District 5
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Pekin
- Danville
- Columbus
- New London
- Highland Riverside
- Wapello
- Van Buren County
District 6
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Madrid
- Earlham
- Lynnville-Sully
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- BGM
- Colfax-Mingo
- North Mahaska
District 7
Predicted Order of Finish:
- ACGC
- Riverside Oakland
- Mount Ayr
- Central Decatur
- Southwest Valley
- AHSTW
- Nodaway Valley
District 8
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Logan-Magnolia
- Woodbury Central
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- IKM-Manning
- Westwood
- Akron-Westfield
- West Monona