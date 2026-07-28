Iowa High School Football Coach Steps Down After County Misconduct Investigation

Lincoln High School football coach Tom Alessio Jr. has resigned less than two months after being fired from his Polk County, Iowa government job following a workplace misconduct investigation.

Lincoln Confirms Alessio's Departure

A Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that Alessio resigned as head football coach at Lincoln on July 20.

The spokesperson also noted that Lincoln has not yet named an interim or permanent replacement with preseason practice underway and the Aug. 28 opener approaching.

County Investigation Led to Termination

Alessio’s resignation comes after he was fired on June 5 from his deputy director of the general services division and building and grounds supervisor positions in the Polk County government, the Des Moines Register reported.

“This termination is the result of a workplace investigation which substantiated multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviors and conduct,” Polk County human resources director Lola Evans wrote in a termination letter. “All of these behaviors failed to meet the county's reasonable expectations of conduct and leadership from someone in your position.”

Alessio has not responded to multiple requests for comment since early June.

The Register reported that Alessio's termination occurred during a broader period of turmoil within Polk County government. Separately, General Services Director Scott Ourth faces civil trials in 2027 involving allegations of sexual harassment.

Alessio’s Coaching Career at Lincoln

Alessio became Lincoln High School's head football coach in January 2025 after spending more than 20 years as an assistant in the Railsplitters program. Lincoln went 3-6 in his lone season as head coach, improving from the team's 1-8 record in 2024.

His departure leaves the program searching for new leadership just weeks before the start of the 2026 season. Lincoln is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 28 against Roosevelt, giving district officials limited time to name either an interim or permanent head coach before preseason preparations enter their final stages.

Search Begins for Lincoln's Next Coach

Des Moines Public Schools has not announced a timeline for naming Alessio's replacement, and no interim head coach has been publicly identified.

The coaching change comes at a critical point on the high school football calendar, with teams across Iowa preparing for the start of preseason practice and the regular season just weeks away. Lincoln competes in Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 5A's Group 4 Conference, and district officials now face the challenge of providing stability for the Railsplitters as they prepare for the upcoming season.