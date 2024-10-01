High School

Iowa high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division and classification of Iowa high school football ahead of Week 6

Ben Dagg

Boone's Jude Baumgardner waits for the snap on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Tiger Stadium in Adel.
Boone's Jude Baumgardner waits for the snap on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Tiger Stadium in Adel. / Allison Ullmann/Dallas County News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 5 of the 2024 Iowa high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.

The Bettendorf Bulldogs lead once again in this week's 5A computer rankings after taking out Hempstead 30-12 last week. Another strong 5A squad to look out for is the No. 5Dowling Maroons. The Maroons hope to climb the ranks when they face off with Ankeny Centennial on Friday in what looks to be a thrilling matchup.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Iowa football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A

CLASS 1A | CLASS A

CLASS 8 MAN

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Home/Iowa