Iowa high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Iowa high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
The Bettendorf Bulldogs lead once again in this week's 5A computer rankings after taking out Hempstead 30-12 last week. Another strong 5A squad to look out for is the No. 5Dowling Maroons. The Maroons hope to climb the ranks when they face off with Ankeny Centennial on Friday in what looks to be a thrilling matchup.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Iowa football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports