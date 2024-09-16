Iowa high school football eight-player Top 8 rankings (9/16/2024)
Here are SBLive’s Iowa high school football rankings for eight-player for the week of Sept. 16:
1. Bishop Garrigan (3-0)
The Golden Bears stretched their win streak to 15 with a one-sided 56-7 victory over North Iowa this past week.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0)
For the third time in three games, the Hawks put up at least 48 points, rolling past West Bend-Mallard, 49-8.
3. Iowa Valley (3-0)
Coming off their toughest test to date, the Tigers returned to the 70-point mark with a 72-21 thumping of New London on the road.
4. Don Bosco (3-0)
There was no looking ahead for the Dons to Kee, as they took care of Riceville, 55-7.
5. Lenox (3-0)
In one of the biggest eight-player games of the week, the Tigers dominated Bedford, posting a convincing 42-14 triumph.
6. Audubon (3-0)
The Wheelers made a statement as they prepare for a trip to St. Edmond this Friday, waxing Exira-EHK, 72-0.
7. Woodbine (3-0)
Newell-Fonda was no match for the Tigers in this one, with Woodbine claiming a 72-6 victory.
8. Southeast Warren (3-0)
Averaging over 50 points per game, the Hawks continue picking up wins in convincing fashion.