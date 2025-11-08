High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from the third weekend of Iowa high school football playoff action

Robin Erickson

No. 12 Solon defeated Winterset on Friday night with a final score of 21-6.
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of playoff action.

Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 7, 2025

Audubon 26, Iowa Valley 19

Bishop Garrigan 51, Don Bosco 21

Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Sioux Center 14

Dowling 35, Iowa City West 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 18

Grundy Center 21, Beckman 0

Kuemper 43, Washington 26

Liberty 31, Southeast Polk 28

MMCRU 42, Woodbury Central 6

Nevada 24, Clear Lake 14

Newton 42, Gilbert 14

Northwest 48, Sioux City East 34

Osage 12, Alburnett 7

Pella 7, Decorah 6

Regina 49, Pleasantville 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, North Polk 15

Solon 21, Winterset 6

South Hardin 27, Treynor 14

St. Ansgar 49, North Linn 21

Valley 28, Johnston 21

Van Meter 28, Mid-Prairie 21

Wahlert 27, West Delaware 6

Wapsie Valley 22, Lynnville-Sully 16

West Lyon 57, Underwood 22

West Sioux 24, Adair-Casey 14

Wilton 21, PCM 17

Woodbine 50, Fremont-Mills 12

Xavier 45, A-D-M 7

