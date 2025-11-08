Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of playoff action.
Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 7, 2025
Audubon 26, Iowa Valley 19
Bishop Garrigan 51, Don Bosco 21
Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Sioux Center 14
Dowling 35, Iowa City West 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 18
Grundy Center 21, Beckman 0
Kuemper 43, Washington 26
Liberty 31, Southeast Polk 28
MMCRU 42, Woodbury Central 6
Nevada 24, Clear Lake 14
Newton 42, Gilbert 14
Northwest 48, Sioux City East 34
Osage 12, Alburnett 7
Pella 7, Decorah 6
Regina 49, Pleasantville 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, North Polk 15
Solon 21, Winterset 6
South Hardin 27, Treynor 14
St. Ansgar 49, North Linn 21
Valley 28, Johnston 21
Van Meter 28, Mid-Prairie 21
Wahlert 27, West Delaware 6
Wapsie Valley 22, Lynnville-Sully 16
West Lyon 57, Underwood 22
West Sioux 24, Adair-Casey 14
Wilton 21, PCM 17
Woodbine 50, Fremont-Mills 12
Xavier 45, A-D-M 7