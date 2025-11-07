Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 7, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, November 7, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend feature Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Sioux City East travels to take on No. 4 Northwest in a highly ranked playoff matchup. Meanwhile, No. 5 Valley takes on No. 8 Johnston as the Class 5A playoffs go into the quarterfinals.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 7
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into quarterfinals for the higher classifications and the second round for the lower classes.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are four games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 3 Liberty taking on No. 22 Southeast Polk. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are four games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton taking on No. 19 North Polk. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are four games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 12 Solon taking on Winterset. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are four games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 6 Keumper taking on Washington. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, November 7, kicking off with No. 20 West Lyon taking on Lawton-Bronson. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Madrid taking on Woodbury Central. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are four games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Bishop Garrigan taking on Don Bosco. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
