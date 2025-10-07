Iowa High School Football Official Class Rankings Released
Rankings are a key tool in determining playoff assignments
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released official rankings for the Iowa high school football season.
These committee-based rankings will be among the tools used to determine postseason assignments following the conclusion of the regular season.
For Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, an RPI is released while the remaining classifications have a Top 10.
Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association's official rankings for the Iowa high school football season:
IAHSAA Iowa High School Football RPI
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Valley
- Sioux City East
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny
- Southeast Polk
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City West
- Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Gilbert
- Decorah
- North Polk
- Pella
- Newton
- (tie) Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- Glenwood
- Clear Lake
- West Delaware
- Solon
- Bishop Heelan
- Sioux Center
- Mount Vernon
- Des Moines Christian
- Wahlert Catholic
- Mount Pleasant
- Independence
IAHSAA Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- PCM
- Okoboji
- Bellevue
- Centerille
- Osage
- Mid-Prairie
- Western Christian
- Alburnett
- Van Meter
Class 1A
- West Lyon
- Grundy Center
- Regina
- South Hardin
- Treynor
- Pleasantville
- Underwood
- Beckman Catholic
- West Marshall
- Interstate 35
Class A
- MMCRU
- Saint Ansgar
- ACGC
- West Sioux
- West Hancock
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- Woodbury Central
- Riverside
- Lynnville-Sully
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Iowa Valley
- Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- GTRA
- Don Bosco
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Fremont Mills
