High School

Iowa High School Football Official Class Rankings Released

Rankings are a key tool in determining playoff assignments

Dana Becker

City High’s Dominic Roe (27) carries the ball during a high school football game against Southeast Polk Oct. 3, 2025 at Iowa City High in Iowa City, Iowa.
City High’s Dominic Roe (27) carries the ball during a high school football game against Southeast Polk Oct. 3, 2025 at Iowa City High in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released official rankings for the Iowa high school football season.

These committee-based rankings will be among the tools used to determine postseason assignments following the conclusion of the regular season.

For Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, an RPI is released while the remaining classifications have a Top 10.

Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association's official rankings for the Iowa high school football season:

IAHSAA Iowa High School Football RPI

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Johnston
  4. Valley
  5. Sioux City East
  6. Iowa City Liberty
  7. Ankeny
  8. Southeast Polk
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. Iowa City West

Class 4A

  1. Xavier
  2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  3. Gilbert
  4. Decorah
  5. North Polk
  6. Pella
  7. Newton
  8. (tie) Fort Dodge
  9. Western Dubuque
  10. Glenwood

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. West Delaware
  3. Solon
  4. Bishop Heelan
  5. Sioux Center
  6. Mount Vernon
  7. Des Moines Christian
  8. Wahlert Catholic
  9. Mount Pleasant
  10. Independence

IAHSAA Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. PCM
  3. Okoboji
  4. Bellevue
  5. Centerille
  6. Osage
  7. Mid-Prairie
  8. Western Christian
  9. Alburnett
  10. Van Meter

Class 1A

  1. West Lyon
  2. Grundy Center
  3. Regina
  4. South Hardin
  5. Treynor
  6. Pleasantville
  7. Underwood
  8. Beckman Catholic
  9. West Marshall
  10. Interstate 35

Class A

  1. MMCRU
  2. Saint Ansgar
  3. ACGC
  4. West Sioux
  5. West Hancock
  6. Wapsie Valley
  7. North Linn
  8. Woodbury Central
  9. Riverside
  10. Lynnville-Sully

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Woodbine
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  4. Iowa Valley
  5. Audubon
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. GTRA
  8. Don Bosco
  9. Kingsley-Pierson
  10. Fremont Mills

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa