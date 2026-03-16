The 2026 Pennsylvania high school girls basketball state playoffs continue on Monday, March 16, with Semifinal games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school girls basketball playoffs.

The state championships begin on March 19th.

Pennsylvania High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 16-17, 2026

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Delaware County Christian vs. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional - 03/17

Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy vs. Williamsburg - 03/17

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Southern Columbia Area - 03/16

Bishop McCort vs. Neshannock - 03/16

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Holy Redeemer vs. Hughesville - 03/16

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Shady Side Academy - 03/16

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Scranton Prep vs. Neumann-Goretti - 03/17

Oakland Catholic vs. Blackhawk - 03/17

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Crestwood vs. Archbishop Wood - 03/17

Peters Township vs. South Fayette - 03/17

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Archbishop Carroll vs. Upper Dublin - 03/16

Altoona vs. Dallastown - TBD

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