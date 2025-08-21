Iowa High School Football: Predicting the 2025 State Champions
All the preseason stuff is nearing an end, as the Iowa high school football season officially kicks off in just a matter of days.
Over the next several weeks, teams will battle one another under the lights in their quest to reach the playoffs. Only the best of the best will survive and compete for the state title inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
High School on SI Iowa is offering up predictions on who we feel will be the ones left standing from eight-player to Class 5A this fall in Iowa high school football.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI IOWA STATE CHAMPION PREDICTIONS
Eight-Player: Bishop Garrigan
Two years ago, Marty Wadle finally captured his first state championship after countless years on the sidelines at Bishop Garrigan. Now, with an experienced group still intact, Wadle and the Golden Bears have a chance to add a second title to the resume. They reached the semifinals a year ago and return quarterback Tate Foertsch along with all-staters Ethan Marso and Carter Schwab.
Class A: Saint Ansgar
When you put together a team that has all the tools to win it all and comes up short, sometimes it is the “next” one that gets the job done. That might be Saint Ansgar this fall, as they lost some standouts to graduation but return Korben Michels, Joe Clevenger, Connor Mullenbach and a handful of others.
Class 1A: Iowa City Regina
It is going to take a super team to end the run of Grundy Center in 1A, but Iowa City Regina might just be that squad. The Regals feature Iowa commit Savion Miller and four-star prospect Tate Wallace, not to mention standout quarterback Kyle Tracy. For years, Iowa City Regina ruled the smaller classes, and this group appears ready to put them back in that position.
Class 2A: OABCIG
Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles once led the Falcons to back-to-back state titles. Could his younger brother, Jaxx DeJean, do the same? That would start this fall as DeJean is the junior and one of the top prospects in Iowa. He has shined as a receiver, racking up over 1,400 yards and 26 touchdowns in two years while also picking off six passes on defense. OABCIG also returns JJ Parks and Jack Gilbert, who both went over 400 yards receiving, and leading rusher Kade Spotts.
Class 3A: Harlan
It has been a few years since the Cyclones sat atop the state, as they look to get back there with senior quarterback Gabe Arkfeld at the controls. Arkfeld threw for almost 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, and has Ayden Redmon, Brody Bendorf and Dallas McDowell back on offense.
Class 4A: Clear Creek-Amana
This would be a massive leap for the Clippers, as they have won eight games just once since 2006. Dual-threat quarterback Conlan Poynton is the main reason they are contenders, as he threw for over 1,200 and ran for 901 yards last year with 28 combined touchdowns. A new No. 1 receiver will need to emerge, but Nick Daniels and Tay Seals have shown the ability.
Class 5A: West Des Moines Valley
Last year, the Tigers were oh-so-close to ending the run in 5A of Southeast Polk, only to come up short. And while Zay Robinson and others have graduated, this version returns quarterback Drake DeGroote and Louisville commit Jayden McGregory, who just might be the best athlete in the state. Add in Jayden Brown, Trent Grevengoed, Alonzo Jimenez, Benjamin Booth and Luke Wolter, and this could be the year for Valley.