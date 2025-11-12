High School

Iowa High School Football Predictions: Who Survives The Semifinals?

Action begins Wednesday and continues through Saturday in the final four of each class

Valley defensive back Jayden McGregory (7) runs a route during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
The Iowa high school football semifinals are next on tap, as the action gets underway this Wednesday, November 12 with two games in the eight-player classification.

On Thursday, November 13, Class A and 4A will hit the turf inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls followed by 1A and 5A on Friday, November 14. The final semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, November 15 for 2A and 3A.

From there, the stage will be set for the state championships in all seven classes starting next week.

Iowa High School Football Semifinal Matchups

The eight-player semifinals will see Bishop Garrigan (11-0) take on Audubon (11-0) and Woodbine (10-0) play Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-0). In A, Saint Ansgar (11-0) meets Wapsie Valley (11-0) and MMCRU (11-0) plays West Sioux (10-1).

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1) meets Pella (10-1) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) plays Newton (10-1) in 4A. The 1A semis feature three-time defending state champion Grundy Center (11-0) putting its 50-game win streak on the line vs. Iowa City Regina (11-0) while 2A defending champion West Lyon (11-0) plays South Hardin (10-1).

Rivals Dowling Catholic (10-1) and West Des Moines Valley (9-2), who met in Week 1, square off in the 5A semifinal opener followed by Waukee Northwest (10-1) and Iowa City Liberty (10-1).

Osage (11-0) takes on Van Meter (9-2) and Kuemper Catholic (11-0) battles Wilton (9-2) in 2A, with Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2) facing defending 3A champion Wahlert Catholic (9-2) and Solon (11-0) meeting Nevada (9-2).

How to Watch Iowa High School Football Semifinals

If you are anywhere near Iowa, getting to Cedar Falls and enjoying the climate-controlled comforts of the UNI-Dome will provide you the chance to see some of the top players and college prospects in the state do battle.

If not, there are other ways to watch all of the semifinal and championship games. Action will stream live on the Iowa High School Athletic Association home page along with through YouTube via IHSAA.

Here are predictions for the Iowa high school football state semifinals and championships in all seven classes: 

Iowa High School Football Predictions

Eight-Player

Semifinals

  • Bishop Garrigan over Audubon
  • Woodbine over Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Championship

  • Bishop Garrigan over Woodbine

Class A

Semifinals

  • Saint Ansgar over Wapsie Valley
  • West Sioux over MMCRU

Championship

  • Saint Ansgar over West Sioux

Class 1A

Semifinals

  • Iowa City Regina over Grundy Center
  • West Lyon over South Hardin

Championship

  • Iowa City Regina over West Lyon

Class 2A

Semifinals

  • Van Meter over Osage
  • Kuemper Catholic over Wilton

Championship

  • Kuemper Catholic over Van Meter

Class 3A

Semifinals

  • Sioux City Bishop Heelan over Wahlert Catholic
  • Solon over Nevada

Championship

  • Solon over Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Class 4A

Semifinals

  • Pella over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  • Cedar Rapids Xavier over Newton

Championship

  • Pella over Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 5A

Semifinals

  • Dowling Catholic over West Des Moines Valley
  • Waukee Northwest over Iowa City Liberty

Championship

  • Dowling Catholic over Waukee Northwest

