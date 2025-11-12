Iowa High School Football Predictions: Who Survives The Semifinals?
The Iowa high school football semifinals are next on tap, as the action gets underway this Wednesday, November 12 with two games in the eight-player classification.
On Thursday, November 13, Class A and 4A will hit the turf inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls followed by 1A and 5A on Friday, November 14. The final semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, November 15 for 2A and 3A.
From there, the stage will be set for the state championships in all seven classes starting next week.
Iowa High School Football Semifinal Matchups
The eight-player semifinals will see Bishop Garrigan (11-0) take on Audubon (11-0) and Woodbine (10-0) play Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-0). In A, Saint Ansgar (11-0) meets Wapsie Valley (11-0) and MMCRU (11-0) plays West Sioux (10-1).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1) meets Pella (10-1) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) plays Newton (10-1) in 4A. The 1A semis feature three-time defending state champion Grundy Center (11-0) putting its 50-game win streak on the line vs. Iowa City Regina (11-0) while 2A defending champion West Lyon (11-0) plays South Hardin (10-1).
Rivals Dowling Catholic (10-1) and West Des Moines Valley (9-2), who met in Week 1, square off in the 5A semifinal opener followed by Waukee Northwest (10-1) and Iowa City Liberty (10-1).
Osage (11-0) takes on Van Meter (9-2) and Kuemper Catholic (11-0) battles Wilton (9-2) in 2A, with Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2) facing defending 3A champion Wahlert Catholic (9-2) and Solon (11-0) meeting Nevada (9-2).
How to Watch Iowa High School Football Semifinals
If you are anywhere near Iowa, getting to Cedar Falls and enjoying the climate-controlled comforts of the UNI-Dome will provide you the chance to see some of the top players and college prospects in the state do battle.
If not, there are other ways to watch all of the semifinal and championship games. Action will stream live on the Iowa High School Athletic Association home page along with through YouTube via IHSAA.
Here are predictions for the Iowa high school football state semifinals and championships in all seven classes:
Iowa High School Football Predictions
Eight-Player
Semifinals
- Bishop Garrigan over Audubon
- Woodbine over Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Championship
- Bishop Garrigan over Woodbine
Class A
Semifinals
- Saint Ansgar over Wapsie Valley
- West Sioux over MMCRU
Championship
- Saint Ansgar over West Sioux
Class 1A
Semifinals
- Iowa City Regina over Grundy Center
- West Lyon over South Hardin
Championship
- Iowa City Regina over West Lyon
Class 2A
Semifinals
- Van Meter over Osage
- Kuemper Catholic over Wilton
Championship
- Kuemper Catholic over Van Meter
Class 3A
Semifinals
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan over Wahlert Catholic
- Solon over Nevada
Championship
- Solon over Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Class 4A
Semifinals
- Pella over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Cedar Rapids Xavier over Newton
Championship
- Pella over Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 5A
Semifinals
- Dowling Catholic over West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee Northwest over Iowa City Liberty
Championship
- Dowling Catholic over Waukee Northwest