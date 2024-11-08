High School

Iowa high school football quarterfinal scores, 2024 playoffs (11/8/2024)

High School On SI brings you live IHSAA Iowa high school football scores from the playoffs

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Ankeny Centennial's Braeden Jackson (1) runs down the field during a playoff game against Iowa City High on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Ankeny Stadium.
Ankeny Centennial's Braeden Jackson (1) runs down the field during a playoff game against Iowa City High on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Ankeny Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Iowa high school football postseason kicks into high gear this weekend, with playoff spots in the final four on the line.

Stay updated on all IHSAA football games and scores by following the SBLive Iowa High School Football Scoreboard. We provide in-game score updates and final results from across the state, along with full schedules and complete scores for all your favorite teams.

Here’s your guide to catching all the postseason Iowa high school football action on Friday night, November 8, 2024, plus 8-man action Thursday night.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCORES 

CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES 

CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A SCORES 

CLASS A SCORES

CLASS 8 MAN SCORES

2024 IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Iowa high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH IHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Check out more of the latest Iowa high school football news:

We also invite you to visit the all new Iowa homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for all the latest Iowa high school sports news.

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Iowa