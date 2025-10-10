Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - October 10, 2025
There are 161 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, October 10, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Northwest look to stay undefeated as they travel to take on No. 9 Southeast Polk at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 5 Johnston hosts No. 8 Sioux City East in another top-10 matchup.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 10
With 22 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into Week 7.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 19 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 1 Northwest taking on No. 9 Southeast Polk. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 19 A-D-M taking on Glenwood. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton taking on Le Mars. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 39 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 7 Keumper taking on Lincoln Central. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 34 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 12 Grundy Center taking on Central Springs. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 38 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, October 10, kicking off with West Monona taking on West Fork. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 36 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Edgewood-Colesburg taking on Calamus-Wheatland. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
