Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - October 24, 2025
There are 118 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, October 24, including 24 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend feature Iowa's top-ranked teams as undefeated No. 20 Gilbert hosts No. 15 North Polk, with the Tigers looking to take down the higher-ranked opponent. Meanwhile, No. 6 Kuemper hosts Grand View Christian in a first-round playoff matchup.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 24
With 24 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into Week 9 for the higher classifications and playoffs for the lower classes.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 21 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 4 Northwest taking on Norwalk. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton taking on Spencer. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 18 Clear Lake taking on West Delaware. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 31 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 6 Keumper taking on Grand View Christian. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 25 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 11 Grundy Center taking on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Bellevue taking on Waukon. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 17 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, October 24, kicking off with B-G-M. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
