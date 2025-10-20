High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025

Dana Becker

Dowling's Joey Nahas (16) runs to the outside during a game against Ankeny Centennial on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium.
Dowling's Joey Nahas (16) runs to the outside during a game against Ankeny Centennial on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Upsets shook the rankings in the penultimate week of Iowa high school football regular season action for the largest classifications.

Waukee Northwest suffered its first loss of the season to intra-city rival Waukee while West Des Moines Valley was stunned by Ankeny. That created a new No. 1 this week, as Dowling Catholic rose to the top.

The Maroons have won seven straight since a one-point loss in the season opener to Valley, including recent wins over Ankeny Centennial and Waukee.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Top 25:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Top 25

1. Dowling Catholic (7-1)

Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 27-10

Next game: at Marshalltown, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 3

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)

Last week: defeated Decorah, 34-0

Next game: at Mason City, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 4

3. Iowa City Liberty (7-1)

Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 48-29

Next game: vs. Muscatine, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 5

4. Waukee Northwest (7-1)

Last week: lost to Waukee, 31-28

Next game: at Norwalk, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 1

5. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)

Last week: lost to Ankeny, 34-26

Next game: vs. Des Moines Lincoln, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 2

6. Carroll Kuemper (8-0)

Last week: defeated Okoboji, 35-0

Next game: vs. Grand View Christian, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Sioux City East (7-1)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 48-7

Next game: at Ames, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Johnston (6-2)

Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-37 (2 OT)

Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 8

9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (7-1)

Last week: defeated Humboldt, 21-0

Next game: at Algona, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 9

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 56-0

Next game: at Spencer, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 10

11. Grundy Center (8-0)

Last week: defeated Eagle Grove, 49-0

Next game: vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 11

12. Iowa City Regina (8-0)

Last week: defeated Louisa-Muscatine, 42-0

Next game: vs. Northeast, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 12

13. Solon (8-0)

Last week: defeated Mount Pleasant, 35-0

Next game: at Fort Madison, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 13

14. Pella (7-1)

Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 44-7

Next game: at Grinnell, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 14

15. North Polk (7-1)

Last week: defeated Carlisle, 38-36

Next game: at Gilbert, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 15

16. Fort Dodge (7-1)

Last week: defeated Le Mars, 9-3

Next game: at Sioux City West, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 16

17. ADM (7-1)

Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 31-28

Next game: vs. Denison-Schleswig, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 17

18. Clear Lake (8-0)

Last week: defeated Charles City, 63-0

Next game: vs. West Delaware, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 18

19. Newton (7-1)

Last week: defeated Grinnell, 35-7

Next game: vs. Marion, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 19

20. Gilbert (8-0)

Last week: defeated Des Moines North, 55-6

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 20

21. Ankeny (6-2)

Last week: defeated Valley, 34-26

Next game: at Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 23

22. West Lyon (8-0)

Last week: defeated Lawton-Bronson, 56-6

Next game: vs. East Sac County, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 24

23. West Hancock (8-0)

Last week: defeated Belmond-Klemme, 38-24

Next game: vs. Le Mars Gehlen, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 25

24. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-3)

Last week: defeated Iowa City West, 45-31

Next game: at Dubuque Senior, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: Unranked

25. Iowa City West (6-2)

Last week: lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-31

Next game: vs. Linn-Mar, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 21

Dropped out: No. 22 Cedar Falls.

Others receiving votes: West Delaware; Norwalk; Western Dubuque.

