Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - September 19, 2025

Get IHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Iowa high school football season continues on September 19

Robin Erickson

No. 3 Southeast Polk faces off with No. 6 Dowling Catholic in a highly anticipated top-ten Iowa matchup.
No. 3 Southeast Polk faces off with No. 6 Dowling Catholic in a highly anticipated top-ten Iowa matchup. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 158 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, September 19, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee games of the weekend include four of Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Liberty takes on No. 8 Johnston. Meanwhile, No. 3 Southeast Polk faces off with No. 6 Dowling in two high caliber top-ten matchups. The Liberty Lightning looking to stay undefeated and defend their number 1 ranking.

Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 19

With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into Week 4.

IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 23 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 3 Southeast Polk taking on No. 6 Dowling. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full IHSAA Class 5A scoreboard

IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 30 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 11 Pella taking on No. 14 North Polk. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full IHSAA Class 4A scoreboard

IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 30 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton taking on undefeated Glenwood. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full IHSAA Class 3A scoreboard

IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 37 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 11 Kuemper taking on No. 25 OABCIG. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full IHSAA Class 2A scoreboard

IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 32 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 15 Grundy Center taking on Garner-Hayfield/Ventura. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full IHSAA Class 1A scoreboard

IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 38 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, September 19, kicking off the night with Newman Catholic taking on St. Ansgar. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.

View full IHSAA Class A scoreboard

IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 35 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, September 19, starting off the night with Wapello taking on New London. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.

View full IHSAA Class 8 Man scoreboard

