Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025

Solon’s Eli Kampman (3) keeps the ball for a carry during a high school football game against Mount Vernon Sept. 12, 2025 in Solon, Iowa.
Ahead of a big week of showdowns, Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season featured its own fair share of excitement.

Iowa City Liberty, who moved into the top spot last week, handled business as No. 1 for the first time. The Lightning moved to 3-0 with a convincing 28-7 victory over Linn-Mar.

No. 2 Sioux City East and 12th-ranked Sioux City Bishop Heelan put on an instant classic, as the Black Raiders scored a 42-41 victory in overtime. In another OT thriller, No. 14 North Polk, the defending Class 4A state champion, turned back ADM, 38-37.

One newcomer entered the rankings, as Solon stunned Mount Vernon.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Top 25:

1. Iowa City Liberty (3-0)

Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 28-7

Next game: at Johnston, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Sioux City East (3-0)

Last week: defeated Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 42-41 (OT)

Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Thursday, September 18

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Southeast Polk (2-1)

Last week: defeated Norwalk, 35-20

Next game: at Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Waukee Northwest (3-0)

Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 49-13

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. West Des Moines Valley (2-1)

Last week: defeated Urbandale, 41-3

Next game: at Waukee, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Dowling Catholic (2-1)

Last week: defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 27-0

Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0)

Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 54-21

Next game: at Wiliamsburg, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 8

8. Johnston (2-1)

Last week: defeated Ames, 49-14

Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 10

9. Carroll Kuemper (3-0)

Last week: defeated Shenandoah, 42-7

Next game: vs. OABCIG, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 11

10. Fort Dodge (3-0)

Last week: defeated Waterloo East, 36-0

Next game: at Waterloo West, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 12

11. Pella (3-0)

Last week: defeated North Scott, 10-3

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 13

12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (2-1)

Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 42-41 (OT)

Next game: at Sioux City North, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 15

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 62-14

Next game: at Glenwood, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 16

14. North Polk (3-0)

Last week: defeated ADM, 38-37 (OT)

Next game: at Pella, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 23

15. Grundy Center (3-0)

Last week: defeated Dike-New Hartford, 35-7

Next game: vs. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 18

16. Ankeny Centennial (2-1)

Last week: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 47-6

Next game:vs. Ankeny, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No.19

17. Iowa City Regina (3-0)

Last week: defeated Alburnett, 59-27

Next game: at Cardinal, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 20

18. Iowa City West (3-0)

Last week: defeated Pleasant Valley, 42-30

Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 21

19. Algona (2-1)

Last week: defeated Forest City, 60-16

Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 22

20. Indianola (3-0)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 31-11

Next game: at Newton, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 24

21. Solon (3-0)

Last week: defeated Mount Vernon, 35-20

Next game: at Benton, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: Unranked

22. Clear Creek-Amana (2-1)

Last week: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 54-21

Next game: vs. North Scott, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 7

23. Mount Vernon (2-1)

Last week: lost to Solon, 35-20

Next game: vs.Fort Madison, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 9

24. ADM (2-1)

Last week: lost to North Polk, 38-37 (OT)

Next game: vs. Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 14

25. OABCIG (2-1)

Last week: lost to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 20-6

Next game: at Carroll Kuemper, Friday, September 19

Previously ranked: No. 17

Dropped out: No. 25 Cedar Rapids Prairie

Others receiving votes: Waterloo West; Glenwood; Decorah; Gilbert.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

