Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
Ahead of a big week of showdowns, Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season featured its own fair share of excitement.
Iowa City Liberty, who moved into the top spot last week, handled business as No. 1 for the first time. The Lightning moved to 3-0 with a convincing 28-7 victory over Linn-Mar.
No. 2 Sioux City East and 12th-ranked Sioux City Bishop Heelan put on an instant classic, as the Black Raiders scored a 42-41 victory in overtime. In another OT thriller, No. 14 North Polk, the defending Class 4A state champion, turned back ADM, 38-37.
One newcomer entered the rankings, as Solon stunned Mount Vernon.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Top 25:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Top 25
1. Iowa City Liberty (3-0)
Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 28-7
Next game: at Johnston, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Sioux City East (3-0)
Last week: defeated Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 42-41 (OT)
Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Thursday, September 18
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Southeast Polk (2-1)
Last week: defeated Norwalk, 35-20
Next game: at Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Waukee Northwest (3-0)
Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 49-13
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. West Des Moines Valley (2-1)
Last week: defeated Urbandale, 41-3
Next game: at Waukee, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Dowling Catholic (2-1)
Last week: defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 27-0
Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0)
Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 54-21
Next game: at Wiliamsburg, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 8
8. Johnston (2-1)
Last week: defeated Ames, 49-14
Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 10
9. Carroll Kuemper (3-0)
Last week: defeated Shenandoah, 42-7
Next game: vs. OABCIG, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 11
10. Fort Dodge (3-0)
Last week: defeated Waterloo East, 36-0
Next game: at Waterloo West, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 12
11. Pella (3-0)
Last week: defeated North Scott, 10-3
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 13
12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (2-1)
Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 42-41 (OT)
Next game: at Sioux City North, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 15
13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 62-14
Next game: at Glenwood, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 16
14. North Polk (3-0)
Last week: defeated ADM, 38-37 (OT)
Next game: at Pella, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 23
15. Grundy Center (3-0)
Last week: defeated Dike-New Hartford, 35-7
Next game: vs. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 18
16. Ankeny Centennial (2-1)
Last week: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 47-6
Next game:vs. Ankeny, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No.19
17. Iowa City Regina (3-0)
Last week: defeated Alburnett, 59-27
Next game: at Cardinal, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 20
18. Iowa City West (3-0)
Last week: defeated Pleasant Valley, 42-30
Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 21
19. Algona (2-1)
Last week: defeated Forest City, 60-16
Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 22
20. Indianola (3-0)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 31-11
Next game: at Newton, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 24
21. Solon (3-0)
Last week: defeated Mount Vernon, 35-20
Next game: at Benton, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: Unranked
22. Clear Creek-Amana (2-1)
Last week: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 54-21
Next game: vs. North Scott, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 7
23. Mount Vernon (2-1)
Last week: lost to Solon, 35-20
Next game: vs.Fort Madison, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 9
24. ADM (2-1)
Last week: lost to North Polk, 38-37 (OT)
Next game: vs. Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 14
25. OABCIG (2-1)
Last week: lost to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 20-6
Next game: at Carroll Kuemper, Friday, September 19
Previously ranked: No. 17
Dropped out: No. 25 Cedar Rapids Prairie
Others receiving votes: Waterloo West; Glenwood; Decorah; Gilbert.