Iowa High School Football Standout Changes Commitment
An Iowa high school football standout has decided to commit to the University of North Dakota after all.
Ethan Headings, a senior at Iowa City West High School, had originally committed to North Dakota. He changed his commitment when the University of Iowa offered, pledging his talents to the Hawkeyes.
But Headings had a change of heart, deciding to sign with North Dakota.
Top Iowa High School Football Wide Receiver Headed Flips Commitment
“After much thought and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment and will be recommitting to the University of North Dakota,” Headings posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m grateful for the opportunity Iowa gave me and appreciate the coaching staff, but this decision is what’s best for me and my future.”
Headings was an all-state wide receiver in Class 5A of Iowa high school football this past season, recording 56 receptions for 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranked first in all of 5A - the state’s largest classification for the sport - in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per catch at 21.5.
Ethan Headings Was An All-State Selection By High School On SI As A Senior
But Headings is headed to North Dakota to play defense, where he was also successful, making 46.5 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble this past fall. Headings returned a kickoff for a touchdown on special teams for the Trojans.
High School on SI named Headings an all-stater this past year, as he improved upon a junior season that saw him catch 10 passes for 176 yards and score four touchdowns.
Headings held offers from Iowa, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Army and Air Force, making his first commitment to North Dakota last April.
North Dakota Part Of Talented Missouri Valley Football Conference
North Dakota competes in the FCS level of NCAA Division I football as members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Fighting Hawks finished 8-6 this past season, including a 5-3 conference mark in a league that includes Illinois State, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois. They reached the second round of the FCS playoffs, falling to Tarleton State after defeating Tennessee Tech.
One of those five losses came by three points to FBS and Big 12 Conference member Kansas State while another was a one-point road loss to Montana.