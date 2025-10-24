Iowa High School Football Team Snaps Five-Year Losing Skid
An Iowa high school football team snapped its lengthy losing streak on Thursday night in the regular season finale.
Louisa-Muscatine High School picked up a 42-21 victory over North Cedar for the first win by the program since September 25, 2020. That was 43 games ago, as the Falcons topped Van Buren County that night, 43-12.
Three more losses would end the 2020 season for Louisa-Muscatine in Iowa high school football, followed by four consecutive 0-8 campaigns.
After losing eight games this year, the Falcons picked up an extra contest in Week 9 after not making the playoffs. The Iowa High School Athletic Association allowed teams in Classes 2A, 1A, A and eight-player to add a ninth contest to the schedule if they were not selected for the postseason, which begins on Friday.
The losing streak was the longest active one in Iowa high school football.
Louisa-Muscatine Celebrates in Style
Louisa-Muscatine took advantage of the added opportunity, handling business vs. North Cedar, who was also looking for its first win of the year. The Knights will enter 2026 having lost 18 consecutive games.
The win for the Falcons sent seniors Sedric Lamb, Mason Zaehringer, Hayden Cantrell and Carter Miller out with a victory while also allowing several key underclassmen to experience the that taste heading into next season.
Junior Gaije Carter was the leading rusher for Louisa-Muscatine this year while sophomore Owen Pugh led the team in receiving yards. Eddie Hoopes, Jaxson Wedekind, Brody Runnells and Ace Swaink were all key contributors on defense who will be returning.