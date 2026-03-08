Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/8/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 2-7. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Quinn Sievers, Newell-Fonda girls basketball

The freshman was the most consistent player during the 1A state tournament for the eventual champions, scoring 16 in the title game with five rebounds and two steals. She finished the three games with 51 points

Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan girls basketball

Eastman and the Golden Bears finished second in 1A, as the junior produced 45 points, 44 rebounds, 11 steals and 12 blocked shots.

Haevyn Ranschau, Rock Valley girls basketball

Ranschau helped the Rockets to the 2A state title by scoring 29 points with nine 3-pointers in the finals. She finished her tournament with 15 made triples, scoring 56 points.

Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic girls basketball

The freshman was outstanding, scoring 30 points with nine rebounds and three steals in a quarterfinal round win. She 18 points, six rebounds and three steals in the semifinals.

Cora Widel, Maquoketa girls basketball

Widel and the Cardinals claimed the 3A state title, as she scored 21 points with seven rebounds. Widel tallied 50 points with 16 rebounds through three state tournament games.

Macy Comito, Carlisle girls basketball

A future Iowa State Cyclone, Comito led the Wildcats to their first girls basketball title in 4A. She tallied 42 points in the semifinals, finishing with 72 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and 11 steals.

Jenica Lewis, Johnston girls basketball

Lewis and the Dragons won their third straight 5A title, finishing unbeaten for the second consecutive season. She had 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in the finals, putting together 57 points, 21 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists.

Romey Croatt, Waukee Northwest girls basketball

Croatt helped the Wolves reach the 5A finals, tallying 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and nine steals during the week.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.