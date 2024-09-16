High School

Iowa high school football Top 25 rankings (9/16/2024)

Waukee's Lucas Peterson (16) celebrates a touchdown with Colt Schipper (60) during a game between Waukee and Sioux City North on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Waukee. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are SBLive’s Iowa high school football rankings for the week of Sept. 16:

1. Waukee (3-0)

Beckett Bakker continues to show why he is one of the top players in the state, throwing for 221 yards and four scores in a 52-8 win over Sioux City North.

2. Ankeny Centennial (3-0)

The Jaguars dominated the second and third quarters, outscoring Cedar Falls 24-7 on their way to a 31-14 road win.

3. West Des Moines Dowling (2-1)

The stay at the top for the Maroons was short-lived, as they fell to Ankeny, 23-16. Another stiff test with Waukee Northwest awaits.

4. West Des Moines Valley (2-1)

The Tigers bounced back from a three-point defeat to WDM Dowling, topping Johnston, 34-24, as Drake DeGroote tossed four TDs and ran in another.

5. Lewis Central (3-0)

It took everything they had, but the Titans were able to hold off ADM, 30-27.

6. Solon (3-0)

The Spartans dominated Central DeWitt, 55-2, to set the stage for a matchup with Mount Vernon.

7. North Scott (3-0)

A shutout of Davenport Assumption showed that the Lancers can play some pretty solid defense along with dominating on the offensive side of the ball.

8. Bettendorf (3-0)

Playing at home for the first time this year, the Bulldogs got by a pesky Urbandale squad, 20-7.

9. North Polk (3-0)

New faces continue to get the job done for the Comets, as they scored 40-plus for the third time this season in a win over Webster City.

10. Mount Vernon (3-0)

It took everything the Mustangs had to stay perfect, clipping Benton on the road, 15-13, ahead of a showdown at Solon this week.

11. Algona (3-0)

ISU commit Alex Manske and the Bulldogs took care of Estherville-LC, 34-12.

12. West Lyon (3-0)

OABCIG was looking to make a statement, but the Wildcats denied that, dominating them to the tune of a 33-7 victory.

13. Humboldt (3-0)

The Wildcats dealt Van Meter its first loss in years, earning an impressive win on the road.

14. Cedar Falls (2-1)

The start of a difficult stretch for the Tigers kicked off with a 31-14 loss to Ankeny Centennial. They now face Iowa City Liberty on the road.

15. Iowa City Liberty (2-1)

After topping city rivals Iowa City West and High, the Lightning came up short at Pleasant Valley.

16. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-1)

On the heels of a win over Williamsburg, the Saints were unable to overcome Western Dubuque, falling 21-17.

17. Williamsburg (2-1)

The Raiders bounced back with a commanding 47-20 drubbing of Clear Creek-Amana.

18. Grundy Center (3-0)

For the third straight game, the Spartans allowed just seven points, handling Pella Christian, 40-7 this past week.

19. Van Meter (2-1)

Even in defeat, the Bulldogs showed what they are capable of, battling 3A Humboldt to the wire.

20. Southeast Polk (1-2)

For the first time in a long time, the Rams suffered a second loss already.

21. Woodbury Central (3-0)

Another week, another easy win by the Wildcats, this time vs. Logan-Magnolia, 47-14.

22. ACGC (3-0)

Coming off a seven-point win, the Chargers took care of Panorama, 42-11, to remain perfect.

23. Linn-Mar (3-0)

Dylan Muszynski rushed for 280 yards and a pair of TDs in a 21-7 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

24. Pella (3-0)

The Dutch kept their perfect record intact with a narrow win over Indianola, adding to victories vs. Ballard and Keokuk.

25. Indianola (2-1)

It’s tough to drop the Indians out after going play-for-play with Pella. They look to bounce back vs. Carlisle this week.

