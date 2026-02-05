High School

Latest Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

All five No. 1 teams remain the same ahead of regional pairings being released.

Dana Becker

IGHSAU

It is a big week for Iowa girls high school basketball, as regional postseason pairings are to be released in the coming days.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, who handles the pairings, has released the latest official state rankings. All five No. 1 teams remained the same led by Class 5A defending state champion Johnston.

Earlier this week, the Dragons picked up a second victory over Dowling Catholic, who remains No. 3 in 5A behind Johnston and Waukee Northwest.

The other No. 1 teams are Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Rock Valley (2A) and Newell-Fonda (1A).

Several New Teams Enter Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Newcomers to the rankings include Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A), Earlham (2A), Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A) and Kee (1A).

One of the biggest movers this week was Iowa City Liberty, as the Lightning climbed from 10th to seventh in 5A.

Here are the latest Iowa girls high school basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Johnston, 17-0
  2. Waukee Northwest, 13-4
  3. Dowling Catholic, 15-3
  4. Ankeny, 12-5
  5. Cedar Rapids Washington, 13-3
  6. Cedar Falls, 14-4
  7. Iowa City Liberty, 13-5
  8. West Des Moines Valley, 10-8
  9. Iowa City High, 15-4
  10. Iowa City West, 13-5
  11. Ankeny Centennial, 8-9
  12. Sioux City East, 13-3
  13. Bettendorf, 14-4
  14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 11-7
  15. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8-9

Dropped out: Indianola (11).

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana, 16-0
  2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 17-0
  3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 16-2
  4. Norwalk, 15-2
  5. Carlisle, 17-0
  6. Central DeWitt, 17-1
  7. Waverly-Shell Rock, 15-1
  8. North Polk, 15-3
  9. Solon, 11-6
  10. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-8
  11. Sioux Center, 15-5
  12. ADM, 12-6
  13. MOC-Floyd Valley, 12-8
  14. Independence, 13-6
  15. Clinton, 11-8

Dropped out: None.

Class 3A

  1. Maquoketa, 16-2
  2. Des Moines Christian, 17-2
  3. Mount Vernon, 17-2
  4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 13-4
  5. Williamsburg, 14-5
  6. PCM, 18-1
  7. Forest City, 16-3
  8. Spirit Lake, 13-3
  9. Mediapolis, 20-0
  10. Cherokee, 14-3
  11. Tipton, 16-2
  12. Mid-Prairie, 14-5
  13. Algona, 16-4
  14. Center Point-Urbana, 11-8
  15. Davenport Assumption, 11-6

Dropped out: None.

Class 2A

  1. Rock Valley, 17-1
  2. Central Lyon, 15-3
  3. Hinton, 14-1
  4. Denver, 17-1
  5. Emmetsburg, 17-2
  6. Treynor, 15-1
  7. Riverside, 17-2
  8. Grundy Center, 17-2
  9. West Lyon, 13-6
  10. Iowa City Regina, 15-4
  11. Westwood, 17-1
  12. Maquoketa Valley, 15-3
  13. Mount Ayr, 19-1
  14. Cascade, 14-4
  15. Earlham, 15-4

Dropped out: Nodaway Valley (13).

Class 1A

  1. Newell-Fonda, 16-1
  2. Algona Bishop Garrigan, 17-2
  3. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 16-2
  4. Springville, 17-1
  5. Lynnville-Sully, 19-0
  6. Dunkerton, 17-2
  7. Exira-EHK, 17-1
  8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 16-3
  9. Turkey Valley, 17-2
  10. GTRA, 18-2
  11. Saint Ansgar, 16-3
  12. Lake Mills, 14-4
  13. North Union, 12-7
  14. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 14-5
  15. Kee, 13-5

Dropped out: George-Little Rock (13); Montezuma (14).

