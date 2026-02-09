Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
A pair of new teams entered the Iowa high school girls basketball state power rankings, as Waverly-Shell Rock and Clear Creek-Amana made the move.
Regional pairings were announced by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union last week, meaning teams now know the path to the Casey’s Center in Des Moines for the state tournament.
Johnston fended off rival Dowling Catholic for a second time, holding down the top spot this week once again.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 18-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: A second win over Dowling Catholic has the Dragons on course for another undefeated regular season.
2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 18-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Crusaders feature an incredible defense, allowing just 33 points per game.
3. Waukee Northwest (5A, 14-4)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: The Wolves have won five in a row since a loss to Johnston as they prepare for Ankeny and Dowling Catholic.
4. Dowling Catholic (5A, 15-3)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: Johnston remains a puzzle tough to solve for the Maroons.
5. Mount Vernon (3A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: The Mustangs hold an average margin of victory of 15.5 points per game.
6. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The Mustangs have reeled off nine in a row, including revenge on Norwalk.
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The Saintes have won nine of 10 vs. teams with a record of .500 or better.
8. Carlisle (4A, 19-0)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: By holding North Polk to just 33 points, the Wildcats continued their winning ways.
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 18-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
Last Week: The Go-Hawks have won six in a row with three to play.
10. Clear Creek-Amana (4A, 17-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: Few have stayed close vs. the Clippers, who are averaging nearly 67 points a game.
11. Maquoketa (3A, 17-3)
Previous Rank: No. 5
12. Norwalk (4A, 15-1)
Previous Rank: No. 15
13. Treynor (2A, 16-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
14. North Polk (4A, 15-3)
Previous Rank: No. 10
15. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 18-2)
Previous Rank: No. 17
16. Newell-Fonda (1A, 17-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
17. Denver (2A, 18-2)
Previous Rank: No. 13
18. Hinton (2A, 16-1)
Previous Rank: No. 19
19. Cedar Rapids Washington (5A, 14-3)
Previous Rank: No. 21
20. Iowa City High (5A, 16-4)
Previous Rank: No. 23
21. Central DeWitt (4A, 18-1)
Previous Rank: No. 25
22. Des Moines Christian (3A, 18-3)
Previous Rank: No. 18
23. Cedar Falls (5A, 15-4)
Previous Rank: No. 20
24. Iowa City Liberty (5A, 13-6)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Mediapolis (3A, 20-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 22 West Des Moines Valley; No. 24 Iowa City West.