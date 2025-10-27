High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025

Dowling Catholic captains stand across from Valley captains during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa.
We have completed the regular season in Iowa high school football; now, it is playoff football from here on out.

Dowling Catholic, winners of eight in a row to conclude the year, remained atop the latest state power rankings. They are also the No. 1 seed in Class 5A - the largest classification in Iowa high school football - entering the playoffs.

Cedar Rapids Xavier holds the top spot in 4A in the RPI and is ranked No. 2 followed by Iowa City Liberty, Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley - who handed Dowling that Week 1 defeat.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 10 Top 25:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 10 Top 25

1. Dowling Catholic (8-1)

Last week: defeated Marshalltown, 42-0

Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)

Last week: defeated Mason City, 41-3

Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa City Liberty (8-1)

Last week: defeated Muscatine, 68-14

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Waukee Northwest (8-1)

Last week: defeated Norwalk, 42-7

Next game: vs. Indianola, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. West Des Moines Valley (7-2)

Last week: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 63-0

Next game: vs. No. 23 Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Carroll Kuemper (9-0)

Last week: defeated Grand View Christian, 35-0

Next game: vs. OABCIG, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Sioux City East (8-1)

Last week: defeated Ames, 39-14

Next game: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Johnston (7-2)

Last week: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 37-0

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 8

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Last week: defeated Spencer, 41-14

Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 10

10. Grundy Center (9-0)

Last week: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 57-0

Next game: vs. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 11

11. Iowa City Regina (9-0)

Last week: defeated Northeast, 69-0

Next game: vs. Cascade, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 12

12. Solon (9-0)

Last week: defeated Fort Madison, 51-2

Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 13

13. Pella (8-1)

Last week: defeated Grinnell, 14-0

Next game: vs. Davenport North, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 14

14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (7-2)

Last week: lost to Algona, 21-13

Next game: vs. Atlantic, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 9

15. Fort Dodge (8-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 35-6

Next game: at No. 19 Newton, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 16

16. Gilbert (9-0)

Last week: defeated No. 15 North Polk, 49-18

Next game: vs. Lewis Central, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 20

17. ADM (8-1)

Last week: defeated Denison-Schleswig, 43-0

Next game: vs. North Scott, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 17

18. Clear Lake (9-0)

Last week: defeated West Delaware, 28-0

Next game: vs. Mount Vernon, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 18

19. Newton (8-1)

Last week: defeated Marion, 42-17

Next game: vs. No. 15 Fort Dodge, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 19

20. North Polk (7-2)

Last week: lost to No. 20 Gilbert, 49-18

Next game: vs. Glenwood, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 15

21. Ankeny (7-2)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 61-0

Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 21

22. West Lyon (9-0)

Last week: defeated East Sac County, 48-6

Next game: vs. Lawton-Bronson, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 22

23. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3)

Last week: defeated Dubuque Senior, 41-17

Next game: at No. 5 West Des Moines Valley, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 24

24. Iowa City West (7-2)

Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 42-14

Next game: at Cedar Falls, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 25

25. Western Dubuque (7-2)

Last week: defeated Burlington, 62-7

Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 23 West Hancock.

Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes; Cedar Falls; Decorah; Nevada.

