Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
We have completed the regular season in Iowa high school football; now, it is playoff football from here on out.
Dowling Catholic, winners of eight in a row to conclude the year, remained atop the latest state power rankings. They are also the No. 1 seed in Class 5A - the largest classification in Iowa high school football - entering the playoffs.
Cedar Rapids Xavier holds the top spot in 4A in the RPI and is ranked No. 2 followed by Iowa City Liberty, Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley - who handed Dowling that Week 1 defeat.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 10 Top 25:
1. Dowling Catholic (8-1)
Last week: defeated Marshalltown, 42-0
Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)
Last week: defeated Mason City, 41-3
Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa City Liberty (8-1)
Last week: defeated Muscatine, 68-14
Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Waukee Northwest (8-1)
Last week: defeated Norwalk, 42-7
Next game: vs. Indianola, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. West Des Moines Valley (7-2)
Last week: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 63-0
Next game: vs. No. 23 Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Carroll Kuemper (9-0)
Last week: defeated Grand View Christian, 35-0
Next game: vs. OABCIG, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Sioux City East (8-1)
Last week: defeated Ames, 39-14
Next game: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Johnston (7-2)
Last week: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 37-0
Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 8
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Last week: defeated Spencer, 41-14
Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 10
10. Grundy Center (9-0)
Last week: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 57-0
Next game: vs. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 11
11. Iowa City Regina (9-0)
Last week: defeated Northeast, 69-0
Next game: vs. Cascade, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 12
12. Solon (9-0)
Last week: defeated Fort Madison, 51-2
Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 13
13. Pella (8-1)
Last week: defeated Grinnell, 14-0
Next game: vs. Davenport North, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 14
14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (7-2)
Last week: lost to Algona, 21-13
Next game: vs. Atlantic, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 9
15. Fort Dodge (8-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 35-6
Next game: at No. 19 Newton, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 16
16. Gilbert (9-0)
Last week: defeated No. 15 North Polk, 49-18
Next game: vs. Lewis Central, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 20
17. ADM (8-1)
Last week: defeated Denison-Schleswig, 43-0
Next game: vs. North Scott, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 17
18. Clear Lake (9-0)
Last week: defeated West Delaware, 28-0
Next game: vs. Mount Vernon, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 18
19. Newton (8-1)
Last week: defeated Marion, 42-17
Next game: vs. No. 15 Fort Dodge, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 19
20. North Polk (7-2)
Last week: lost to No. 20 Gilbert, 49-18
Next game: vs. Glenwood, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 15
21. Ankeny (7-2)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 61-0
Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 21
22. West Lyon (9-0)
Last week: defeated East Sac County, 48-6
Next game: vs. Lawton-Bronson, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 22
23. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3)
Last week: defeated Dubuque Senior, 41-17
Next game: at No. 5 West Des Moines Valley, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 24
24. Iowa City West (7-2)
Last week: defeated Linn-Mar, 42-14
Next game: at Cedar Falls, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: No. 25
25. Western Dubuque (7-2)
Last week: defeated Burlington, 62-7
Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, October 31
Previously ranked: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 23 West Hancock.
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes; Cedar Falls; Decorah; Nevada.