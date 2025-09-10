Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
The upcoming week in eight-player football in Iowa is going to provide us with some exciting matchups.
While top-ranked Bishop Garrigan continued to roll with a 52-0 victory last week, and has another matchup they should control, the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams have interesting battles.
Woodbine welcomes in Fremont-Mills while Iowa Valley heads to Montezuma. All four of those teams are ranked in the Top 8 this week.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 3 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 3 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (2-0)
Last week: defeated Riceville, 52-0
Next game: vs. North Iowa, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (2-0)
Last week: defeated Sidney, 86-6
Next game: vs. Fremont-Mills, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (3-0)
Last week: defeated Belle Plaine, 74-6
Next game: at Montezuma, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0)
Last week: defeated Meskwaki Settlement, 78-6
Next game: at Colo-Nesco, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Montezuma (2-0)
Last week: defeated Wayne, 63-20
Next game: vs. Iowa Valley, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Easton Valley (2-0)
Last week: defeated Kee, 63-20
Next game: vs. Springville, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. GTRA (2-0)
Last week: defeated Remsen St. Mary’s, 54-15
Next game: at Newell-Fonda, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Fremont-Mills (2-0)
Last week: defeated Boyer Valley, 20-18
Next game: at Woodbine, Friday, September 12
Previously ranked: Unranked
Dropped out: Audubon.
Others receiving votes: Audubon, Edgewood-Colesburg, Southeast Warren.